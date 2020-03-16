Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Offers On Electronics, Mobiles, Tablets, TV, Fashion And More

ENGLISH

    Flipkart is back with yet another sale called the Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020, where, the company will be offering irresistible deals on electronics, fashion, and home appliances from March 19 for products from various brands. Besides, SBI credit cardholders can get up to 10 percent additional cashback on Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020.

    Offers On Mobiles And Tablets

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days will be one of the best times to buy new smartphones and tablets. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs. 21,999 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs. 8,499. Additionally, phones from almost every brand will be on offer on Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020.

     

    50% to 80% Off On India Ka Fashion Capital

    Planning to upgrade your wardrobe? Then, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days are something that you might like.
    From March 19, users can get clothes from brands with at least 50 percent off and some apparels will offer up to 80 percent discount on Flipark Big Shopping Days 2020.

     

    Beauty And Toys From Rs. 99

    The Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 is not just for adults, as the company is offering toys for children and beauty products for women with a starting price of Rs. 99.

     

    Up to 80% Off On Home Essential And Furniture

    Giving your home a new look was never this affordable. Under the Flipkart Big Shopping Days, users can get home essentials and furniture at just 20 percent of their original price.

    Up to 80% Off On On Flipkart Brand Products

    Planning to buy Flipkart branded products? Then, wait for a couple of days as the Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 offers up to 80 percent off on various Flipkart branded products that offer a higher value-for-money proposition.

     

     

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
