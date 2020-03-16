Just In
- 35 min ago Toreto Launches Blast Wireless Headphone With 9 Hour Battery Life At Rs. 1,999Toreto Launches Blast
-
- 1 hr ago Vodafone Announces Two New Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Calls And Up To 8GB Data
- 2 hrs ago Honor 30S 5G Under Development: Key Specs Leaked
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp Self Destructing Messages For Individual Chats Spotted
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Vaani Kapoor Gives Fashion Goals For Upcoming Weddings With Maroon And Silver Ethnic Ensembles
- Movies Allu Arjun’s Ayaan Son Gives Cutest Nickname To Baaghi 3 Actor Tiger Shroff
- News Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath to prove majority by tomorrow
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Summer In Telangana
- Sports Coronavirus in sport: IOC to hold talks with sport chiefs
- Finance Golden Rules of Investment
- Automobiles 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh: The King Is Back In A Brand-New Avatar!
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Offers On Electronics, Mobiles, Tablets, TV, Fashion And More
Flipkart is back with yet another sale called the Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020, where, the company will be offering irresistible deals on electronics, fashion, and home appliances from March 19 for products from various brands. Besides, SBI credit cardholders can get up to 10 percent additional cashback on Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020.
Offers On Mobiles And Tablets
Flipkart Big Shopping Days will be one of the best times to buy new smartphones and tablets. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs. 21,999 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs. 8,499. Additionally, phones from almost every brand will be on offer on Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020.
50% to 80% Off On India Ka Fashion Capital
Planning to upgrade your wardrobe? Then, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days are something that you might like.
From March 19, users can get clothes from brands with at least 50 percent off and some apparels will offer up to 80 percent discount on Flipark Big Shopping Days 2020.
Beauty And Toys From Rs. 99
The Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 is not just for adults, as the company is offering toys for children and beauty products for women with a starting price of Rs. 99.
Up to 80% Off On Home Essential And Furniture
Giving your home a new look was never this affordable. Under the Flipkart Big Shopping Days, users can get home essentials and furniture at just 20 percent of their original price.
Up to 80% Off On On Flipkart Brand Products
Planning to buy Flipkart branded products? Then, wait for a couple of days as the Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 offers up to 80 percent off on various Flipkart branded products that offer a higher value-for-money proposition.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,777
-
18,385
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,988
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390