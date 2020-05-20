Just In
Flipkart Discount Offers On Office Gadgets
Working from home can be quite a task if you don't have proper office gadgets. Flipkart has announced a sale on various office gadgets in a limited time sale to help to increase your productivity while working from home.
Gadgets like ink tank printers, laser printers, projectors, digital software, UPS, and routers. If you are planning to buy any office peripherals, then this is the right time to do. Here are some of the top offers on office gadgets from Flipkart.
Up To 30% Off On Ink Tank Printers
Ink tank printers cost less per print when compared to laser printers and various models of the ink tank printers are currently on sale with up to 30 off on the MRP.
Up To 30% Off On Laser Printers
When compared to ink tank printers, laser printers offer faster functionality and are best suited for home-usage. Just like ink tank printers, laser printers are also available with up to 30 percent off on the retail price.
Up To 50% Off On Projectors
With no cinema theatres running, one might miss watching movies on a big-screen television. This issue can be overcome by purchasing projectors that offer up to native 4K resolution and projectors from big brands are under sale with up to 50 percent off.
Up To 80% Off On Digital Software
Planning to buy software for your computer? Then, get a digital copy of the same from Flipkart and you might just have to pay 20 percent of the retail price with up to 80 percent off.
Up To 50% Off On UPS
Power cuts are a bit common during summer and having a good UPS will solve these issues. Some of the highest selling UPSs are currently available on Flipkart at just 50 percent of their original cost.
Up To 70% Off On Routers
No matter how fast is your internet connection, you need a good router that will help you to connect multiple devices to the internet. Routers with smart features and dual-band support are now available with up to 70 percent off.
