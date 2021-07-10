ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics & Appliances Sale: Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, And Other Electronics Devices

    By
    |

    It's raining discounts and sales right now in India. In one such move, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Electronic sale for its users The sale will debut from July 10 and go on until July 13. The online retailer has teamed up with Axis Bank to provide an additional 10% instant discount on using an Axis Bank credit or debit card for the purchase and choose EMI transactions.

     

    Flipkart Electronics & Appliances Sale

    If you are looking forward to buying smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices, then the Flipkart sale is the best time for you to buy the products. You can get attractive discounts on the below-mentioned products. Check out the list of purchases from here.

    Best Discount Deals On Smartphones

    Best Discount Deals On Smartphones

    The Flipkart Electronics sale will provide the best deals on smartphones along with benefits such as no-cost EMI, Complete Mobile Protection Plan, and exchange offers.

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops
     

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops

    If you are looking for laptops, then you can take a look at the discounts and offers available on Flipkart to get your favorite laptops at up to 40% discount.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics Gadgets

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics Gadgets

    Electronics gadgets including accessories and wearables can be purchased at up to 80% discount on Flipkart during the ongoing sale.

    Up To 75% Off On TV And Appliances

    Up To 75% Off On TV And Appliances

    TVs are a rage now, especially smart TVs. If you want to purchase TVs and appliances, then you can buy them at up to a 75% discount during the Flipkart Electronics sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Are you eying to buy speakers and headphones? Well, check out the sale on Flipkart right now for discounts of up to 70%.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 12:27 [IST]
