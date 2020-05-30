Flipkart Flipstart Days 1st To 3rd June Discounts Offers On Gadgets

Here are some of the amazing offers available on Flipkart Flipstart Days that will offer a good value for money. These products include devices like tablets, headphones, speakers, and soundbars.

Best Selling Tablets From Rs. 4,299

A lot of tablets are on sale and one can buy a tablet for as low as Rs. 4,299 from brands like Honor, Samsung, Lenovo, and iBall. These tablets offer a great screen and a good speaker setup offering a good movie watching experience.

Up to 50% Off On Headphones And Speakers

Headphones are speakers from various brands are also on offer. Products like neckband style headphones, truly wireless earphones and over the ear headphones are also on offer.

Up to 50% Off On Best Selling Laptops

Laptops from brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Dell are also on offer. These laptops offer up to 15.6-inch screens with Windows or Ubuntu OS and the offer includes some of the gaming laptops as well.

Up to 40% Off On Soundbars

If you are planning to upgrade your home entertainment system, then get a good soundbar with up to 40 percent off on MRP. These soundbars will offer a true 5.1 sound surrounding sound with good audio output.