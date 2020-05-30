Just In
Flipkart Flipstart Days 1st To 3rd June Discounts Offers On Gadgets
Flipkart is back with a new sale, this time it is called Flipkart Flipstart Days which will commence from June 1st to June 3rd. Users with ICICI credit card can get up to 10 percent additional discount with these offers.
Here are some of the amazing offers available on Flipkart Flipstart Days that will offer a good value for money. These products include devices like tablets, headphones, speakers, and soundbars.
Best Selling Tablets From Rs. 4,299
A lot of tablets are on sale and one can buy a tablet for as low as Rs. 4,299 from brands like Honor, Samsung, Lenovo, and iBall. These tablets offer a great screen and a good speaker setup offering a good movie watching experience.
Up to 50% Off On Headphones And Speakers
Headphones are speakers from various brands are also on offer. Products like neckband style headphones, truly wireless earphones and over the ear headphones are also on offer.
Up to 50% Off On Best Selling Laptops
Laptops from brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Dell are also on offer. These laptops offer up to 15.6-inch screens with Windows or Ubuntu OS and the offer includes some of the gaming laptops as well.
Up to 40% Off On Soundbars
If you are planning to upgrade your home entertainment system, then get a good soundbar with up to 40 percent off on MRP. These soundbars will offer a true 5.1 sound surrounding sound with good audio output.
