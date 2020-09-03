Flipkart Flipstart Days 2020 September: Offers And Mobile Accessories, Laptops, Headphones And More

ENGLISH

    Flipkart is one of the top e-commerce retailers in India. The shopping site presents many offers and discounts to attract buyers. There are also frequent sales that further have a massive price slash. The Flipkart Flipstart Days are one such event, offering a major discount on mobile accessories, laptops, headphones, and other such tech gadgets.

    Flipkart Flipstart Days
     

    Plus, the Flipkart Flipstart Days provides an additional 10% instant discount for Bank of Baroda credit cards and Federal Bank cardholders.

    Up to 70% Off On Home Essential

    Up to 70% Off On Home Essential

    As we continue the work-home-trend, we might need a couple more home essential accessories. The Flipkart Flipstart Days are offering up to 70% off on home essential gadgets like routers, UPS, webcams, keyboard and mouse combos, and more.

    Mobile Cables And Chargers Starts From Rs. 99

    Mobile Cables And Chargers Starts From Rs. 99

    Mobile cables and chargers are some of the most important requirements, be it for personal or professional use. The Flipkart Flipstart Days are offering mobile cables and chargers starting from Rs. 99 from brands like boAt, Ambrane, and more.

    Up to 30% Off On Laptops
     

    Up to 30% Off On Laptops

    The Flipkart Flipstart Days are offering up to 30% off on laptops and even desktops. Flipkart is offering premium laptops from Rs. 52,990 only. Laptops from Dell, Lenovo, HP, and others for both work and professional use are available at a discount.

    Best Selling Printers Rs. 1,899

    Best Selling Printers Rs. 1,899

    Printers too have become essential for personal and professional needs. The Flipkart Flipstart Days are offering some best selling printers from brands like Canon, HP, Epson, and others from Rs. 1,899.

    Up to 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    Up to 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    The Flipkart Flipstart Days are offering a massive price slash on Bluetooth Headphones. The sale gives you devices like Bluetooth headphones from Realme, boAt, and more with up to 60% price slash.

    Up to 70% Off On Power Banks

    Up to 70% Off On Power Banks

    Power banks are another much-needed accessory. The Flipkart Flipstart Days are giving away power banks with up to 70% discount. One can get the Ambrane 2,000 mAh power bank with 10W fast charging support for just Rs. 1,299.

