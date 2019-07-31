ENGLISH

    Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale – Irresistible Discount Of Up To 80% On TVs, Electronics And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart's new scheme called flipstart days sale will start from 1st August and will run until 3rd August 2019. This sale will offer up to 80% off on several electronics, TVs and other products. Some of these products can be seen in our list below.

    Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Offers – Deals And Discounts

     

    Flipkart offers no-cost EMI option, bigger cashback and exchange offers, extra bigger amount as a discount, extra amount off, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and get extra 10% off (up to Rs. 500) on your next furniture purchase.

    While buying these electronic products via Flipkart, you will also get a brand warranty of 1 year available.

    Upto 80% off on Electronics and Accessories

    The users will get up to 80% off on some electronics and other accessories. You will get products such as wireless earbuds from Rs. 1,999, laptops from Rs. 12,990, trimmers from Rs. 549, and DSLRs from low price value.

    Upto 75% off on TVs and Appliances

    You can get up to 75% off some TVs and appliances via Flipkart. The users can purchase a few washing machines from Rs. 6,499, juicer mixer grinders from Rs. 699 and some dry and steam irons from Rs. 275.

    Upto 30% to 75% off on Home Furnitures
     

    Upto 30% to 75% off on Home Furnitures

    You will seek some home furniture's with up to 30% to 75% off. You will get to see more than 3000 brands related to these products. These are also durable.

    Upto 40% to 80% off on Fashion

    The consumers will get up to 40% to 80% off on some fashion products. During the sale, you will get tops and dresses, shoes(Puma, UCB, Nike etc.), handbags and jewellery(Lavie, Baggit and more), watches, and bags at better deals.

    Upto 80% off Beauty, Baby Care, Toys, Books and More

    You will get up to 80% off on beauty, baby care, toys, books and more. You will get car and bike accessories from Sony, Vega and more from Rs. 99, beauty products from Lakme and more with 20 to 40% off.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
