    Flipkart Flipstart Days: Upto 80% Off On TVs, Electronics, Accessories, Home Essential And More

    By
    |

    Flipstart days from Flipkart is about to begin from March 1st and will run until March 3rd 2020. During the period, you can get up to 80% off on TVs, electronics, accessories, home essentials, and more products.

    Flipstart Days: Up To 80% Off On TVs, Electronics, Accessories, Home Essential And More
     

    Offers include 10% instant discount on HSBC credit and Federal bank debit cards, exchange offers, cashback offers, EMI plans, warranty services, extra discounts, unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Get some electronics and accessories on Flipkart with 80% off. These products cover laptops(from Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more), headphones, sepakers, Syska trimmers, and designer back covers.

    Up To 70% Off Headphones, Speakers

    You can buy several headphones and speakers with up to 70% off, via Flipkart. The headphones you will get include wired Bluetooth, wireless, and earbuds from both renowned as well as new brands. Even, you will be getting Bluetooth speakers irrespective of different brands.

    Up To 40%-80% Off On Flipkart Fashion
     

    The consumers get up to 40%-80% off on several Flipkart fashion products. These products cover all the latest offering from various brands.

    Up To 80% Off On Beauty, Toys And More

    You can get up to 80% off on beauty, toys, and more on Flipkart. These toys cover popular cartoon books, beauty and personal care products from different brands, and many more.

    Up To 40%-80% Off On Home And Furniture

    Get up to 40%-80% off on home and furniture. You can have home furnishings from Rs. 79, beds from Rs. 7,990, kitchen and dining essentials from Rs. 69, and more at affordable prices.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    The consumers can buy TVs and appliances on Flipkart and get up to 75% off as discounts. You can get TVs from Rs. 5,999, top-rated ACs from Rs. 19,999, mixer ginders from Rs. 1,489, and more.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
