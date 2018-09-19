Flipkart Go Gadgets sale: Offers on laptops, cameras, mobile covers, tablets and more

Related Articles
The high end gadgets and several other electronic accessories bring in a difficult situation, along with their top-quality features. This difficult scenario clearly hints about a section of users, who are unable to avail some of these expensive products.
But, the situation becomes a bit easier with the latest scheme of Flipkart called as "Flipkart Go Gadgets sale". The scheme comes with plenty of amazing offers on laptops, camera, mobile covers, tablets, and many more. You can now grab this given golden opportunity to the fullest.
You can get Core i5 Laptops from Rs 35,990 (Core i5 performance laptops upto Rs 4,000 extra off). Several other offers related to these laptops and various other gadgets include- much better EMI price at no cost EMI option, great exchange offers, 5% off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Extra 10% Off on Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking, and Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.
You can get up to 70% off on Head phones and Speakers, up to 80% off on data storage devices, fast charging Power banks from Rs. 799, and up to 40% off on professional DSLRs camera with no cost EMI. While, you can also get some tablets from Rs. 5,000, laptop accessories from Rs. 99, Gaming Console from Rs 22,990 with no cost EMI, All in One Printers starting from Rs 2,499, up to 60% off on Bluetooth speakers, and smartwatches from Rs. 999.
Besides, Flipkart also comes with yet another profitable scheme. Under this, you can earn maximum 10 coins per order and with these coins you can enjoy a couple of exclusive benefits. Importantly, the sale has already started and will end on 20th September, 2018.
Core i5 Laptops From Rs 35,990 (Core i5 performance laptops upto Rs 4,000 extra off
There is a laptop like Apple MacBook Air which houses 8GB DDR3 RAM, and runs 64 bit Mac OS. While, Dell Vostro 14 3000 too comes with great features such as 4GB DDR3 RAM, 1TB hard HDD and more. There are also several other brands which you can get at amazing offers.
Just Rs 199 for All Mobile Covers.
Users can get mobile covers for all top models. Some of these are- MudShi Back cover for Vivo Y69, AMEZ Back cover for Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Motorola Moto G(4th Generation), and many more. These Covers are specially designed to boost the look of your phone, along with giving you the option of customizing it to your own liking.
Upto 70% off on Head phones and Speakers
You can avail Zook zb-rocker m2 10 W Portable Bluetooth speaker, which looks stylish an durable. It also comes with long battery life with upto 8 hours of media playback.
You can also get Energy Sistem DJ2 wired headset with Mic, that comes with a 180 degrees vertical rotation feature which enables you to use them on just one ear. Similarly, there are some more products which too come with amazing features.
Upto 80% off on Data storage devices Pen drives, Memory card and more
The consumers can get these storage devices from brands like Sony, HP, Toshiba etc. Some of these work on window 10, and can comfortably be used in Desktop Computer, Netbook, Laptop, and even TV.
From Rs 799 for Fast charging Power banks intex, syska and more
You can have power banks from brands like intex, syska, Mi etc. These power banks can work for any phone. These power banks come with superb battery life with fast charging, Dual USB Output, Two Way Quick Charge Support, 9 Layer Circuit Chip Protection, LED Indicator, and many more.
Upto 40% off on Professional DSLRs camera with no cost EMI
Even you can avail some of the best DSLRs cameras of different models from Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm etc. These cameras not only come with amazing features, but also are available in the categories of entry level to mid-end and high-end.
Tablets starts from Rs 5,000
There are few tablets which you can purchase as well. These products come with better camera configuration, good battery backup, snappy processor, and more. Such devices make your movies and videos look vivid.
Laptop accessories starts from Rs 99
Interestingly, you can buy certain accessories like laptop bags from Rs. 299(from HP, Dell and Lenovo), security softwares up to 80% off(Kaspersky, McAfee and more), computer accessories combo, and many more.
Gaming Console from Rs 22,990 with No cost EMI
Game lovers can have few of the best consoles such as Sony Playstation 4 that has games like Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn (Complete Edition) and Gran Turismo Sport. There are other consoles too which also come with exciting games. These products look great for 1080 p Screens and has features like Play with the Greatest Community, 4K Blu-ray Player etc.
All in One Printers starts from Rs 2,499
The Flipkart also provides users with some of its all in one printers like Canon PIXMA MG2470, HP DeskJet 2132 and more. These printers have basic printing, scanning and copying functions. One of them also come with a duty cycle of up to 1000 A4 pages for a month.
Bluetooth speakers upto 60% off
The portal comes with a speaker like the Blaupunkt SBW-01 Dolby Bluetooth soundbar feature adds depth and spaciousness to your listening experience, Special Sound EQ Mode, and plenty more. Likewise, there are few more Bluetooth speakers which also have lot of amazing features.
Smartwatches starts from Rs 999
Users can also avail some of the best smartwatches. These gadgets also enable to make call or receive call and send or get message via the sim card you inserted in them which will work like a real Cell phone. You can also hang out without your Cell phone.