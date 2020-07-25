Flipkart Offers: Discounts On Headphones, Printers, Camera And More

If you're looking for a new set of headphones or a new Bluetooth speaker, then Flipkart is the site to check out. Presently, there is up to 50 percent off on headphones and speakers on Flipkart. For instance, the JBL C50HI wired headphones are available at a 50 percent discount for Rs. 498 only.

As wen continue the work-from-home trend, there might a lot of accessories required to keep up the busy pace. If you're looking for gadgets like printers, monitors, and so on, then head over Flipkart to avail up to Rs. 1,000 off. There are various options to choose from, including HP, Dell, Epson, and so on.

Adding to the list of discounts are health care devices and smartwatches on Flipkart. Flipkart is giving users up to 60 percent off on smartwatches, doubled with offers like no-cost EMI and more. Health care devices like BP machines and weighing machines are also available at discount on Flipkart.

No to forget, the Flipkart offer further extends to discounts on camera and accessories as well. Interested buyers can check out major offers from brands like Sony, Canon, and more on Flipkart. As noted, these Flipkart offers extends to a wide range of gadgets, giving users plenty of choices to choose from.

Up To 50% Off On Headphones and Speakers

If you're looking for a new set of headphones or a new Bluetooth speaker, then Flipkart is the site to check out. Presently, there is up to 50 percent off on headphones and speakers on Flipkart. For instance, the boAt Airdopes 431 True Wireless Bluetooth headset is available with a 60 percent discount for Rs. 2,399 only.

Up to 80% Off On Health Care Devices

Flipkart's offer also extends to health care devices like BP machines and weighing machines. The list also includes thermometers, where devices like the Intex Infrared Thermo Safe Thermometers are available at a 70 percent discount for Rs. 2,399. There are additional bank offers to check out.

Up to Rs 1,000 Off On Printers, Monitors and More

As wen continue the work-from-home trend, there might a lot of accessories required to keep up the busy pace. If you're looking for gadgets like printers, monitors, and so on, then head over Flipkart to avail up to Rs. 1,000 off. There are various options to choose from, including HP, Dell, Epson, and so on.

As wen continue the work-from-home trend, there might a lot of accessories required to keep up the busy pace. If you're looking for gadgets like printers, monitors, and so on, then head over Flipkart to avail up to Rs. 1,000 off. There are various options to choose from, including HP, Dell, Epson, and so on.