    Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Offers On Electronics, TVs, Accessories And More

    By
    |

    After Sankranti, Lohri, and Pongal reached its end, we are left with the month's 71st Republic Day. Indian people all around the world will be uniting to commemorate the day, which established the Constitution. In the wake of this, Flipkart is trying all possible ways to add extra festive moments with its yet another lucrative scheme called "Republic Day Sale".

    Flipkart Republic Day Sale
     

    Flipkart Republic Day Sale

    The sales are scheduled to arrive on January 19th and will continue until January 22nd, 2020. During this tenure, you will be getting worth new deals every hour. Under pre-book(January 15th - 17th), you can even get lower price deals on the products, than on the actual sales period.

    To get this chance, you will have to pay Rs. 50 in advance. It must also be noted that Plus members can avail offers, from January 18th from 8 PM. You will get a 10% instant discount on ICICI credit cards/debit and credit cards of Kotak Mahindra.

    Up to 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Up to 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    You will get up to 80% off on electronics and accessories. On buying these products, you will get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with Axis bank credit and debit cards.

    Up to 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    Up to 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    Get up to 75% off on some TVs and appliances. You will get an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. You no longer have to spend big amount on washing machines, as you can get them from Rs. 6,499.

    Up to 50% - 80% Off On Indian Fashion Capitals
     

    Up to 50% - 80% Off On Indian Fashion Capitals

    Avail up to 50% - 80% off on several Indian fashions. You will get footwears, T-shirts, winter wears, watches, bags, kurtas, sarees, and more from reputed brands.

    Beauty, Toys And More From Rs 99

    Beauty, Toys And More From Rs 99

    Buy beauty, toys and more products from just Rs. 99. Flipkart brings more than 5 lakh products from more than 10,000 brands. Plus, you will also get to see daily essentials at cheaper price rates.

    Up to 80% Off On Flipkart Brands

    Up to 80% Off On Flipkart Brands

    The consumers will get up to 80% off on Flipkart brands. You can buy kitchen electronic products from SmartBuy from Rs. 69, learning toys and dolls from Miss and Chef from Rs. 99. Get to know more about the offers, by visiting Flipkart's website.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
