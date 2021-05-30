Just In
- 3 hrs ago Styx Neo Review: Power-Packed, Feature-Rich Smartwatch
- 4 hrs ago DubaiCoin Purchase In India: How To Invest DubaiCoin And Is It Safe?
- 4 hrs ago BSNL Offering 4G VoLTE Services Without Proper 4G Services In India
- 8 hrs ago Week 22, 2021 Launch Roundup: POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Sharp AQUOS R6, Nubia Z30 Pro, And More
Don't Miss
- Sports BCCI in talks with CWI to advance start of CPL and avoid clash with IPL 2021
- News COVID-19: Haryana lockdown extended till June 7, eases certain restrictions
- Finance Google And Facebook Updating Website To Reflect New Grievance Officer Appointed As Per IT rules
- Automobiles BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Launching In India Soon: Limited To 500 Units Worldwide!
- Lifestyle Triptii Dimri, Huma Qureshi, Sobhita Dhulipala, And Alia Bhatt Show Us How Classy A Black Outfit Can Look
- Movies Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally Confirms Teaming Up With Thalapathy Vijay For The Project!
- Education UP Board 10th Exams Cancelled And Class 12th Exams In July 2021: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In June
Looking For Accessories? Get Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Big Shopping Days
Flipkart's big shopping days sales are scheduled to commence from December 1st until December 5th, 2019. Ahead of Christmas, the sales are considered a good opportunity to attract consumers. As the online retailer unlocks several enticing deals and discounts covering not only smartphones but also other electronic products. As long as the sales exist, users will get up to 80% off on several electronics and accessories.
From the realms of Flipkart's big shopping days, you will also seek a 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions.
More offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on EMI using SBI credit cards, extra 5% off on Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, extra discounts, and more.
Up To 45% Off On Best Selling Laptops
You can get many best selling laptops via Flipkart with up to 45% off. You can have the Dell 14 3000 Core i3 7th Gen laptop at Rs. 24,990. And, the EMI for the product starts from Rs. 2,083 per month.
Up To 70% Off On Headphones, Speakers And More
Several headphones, speakers and more products are available with up to 70% off. You can buy Flipkart SmartBuy 2.1 speaker from just Rs. 1,299, Jabra Elite 65T True Wireless headsets from Rs. 9,999, and more at good price tags.
Covers And Tempered Glass
Covers and tempered glass are the most vital products users keep on looking for the greater protection of their devices. Under big shopping days, these products are up for grabs from the starting price of Rs. 149.
Up To 80% Off On Styling And Health Care
You can purchase many styling and health care products with up to 80% off. You can buy health monitors from Rs. 649, hair dyers from Rs. 349, hair straighteners from Rs. 349, styling range from Flipkart SmartBuy from Rs. 429, best-selling trimmer kits from Rs. 699, and more.
Top Selling Power banks From Rs 399
Get your favorite power banks from just Rs. 399 across Flipkart. Xiaomi lovers can look for Mi 20000 mAh power bank which ships with Lithium-polymer battery along with 18W fast charging support. You will get no-cost EMI option on buying the product with HDFC bank credit cards.
Up To 85% Off On Cameras And Accessories
You can get up to 85% off on purchasing many cameras and accessories. These products include camera flash, camera tripods, instant cameras, camera lens, mirrorless cameras, gimbals, etc.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119