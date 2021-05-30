Looking For Accessories? Get Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Big Shopping Days

From the realms of Flipkart's big shopping days, you will also seek a 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions.

More offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on EMI using SBI credit cards, extra 5% off on Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, extra discounts, and more.

Up To 45% Off On Best Selling Laptops

You can get many best selling laptops via Flipkart with up to 45% off. You can have the Dell 14 3000 Core i3 7th Gen laptop at Rs. 24,990. And, the EMI for the product starts from Rs. 2,083 per month.

Up To 70% Off On Headphones, Speakers And More

Several headphones, speakers and more products are available with up to 70% off. You can buy Flipkart SmartBuy 2.1 speaker from just Rs. 1,299, Jabra Elite 65T True Wireless headsets from Rs. 9,999, and more at good price tags.

Covers And Tempered Glass

Covers and tempered glass are the most vital products users keep on looking for the greater protection of their devices. Under big shopping days, these products are up for grabs from the starting price of Rs. 149.

Up To 80% Off On Styling And Health Care

You can purchase many styling and health care products with up to 80% off. You can buy health monitors from Rs. 649, hair dyers from Rs. 349, hair straighteners from Rs. 349, styling range from Flipkart SmartBuy from Rs. 429, best-selling trimmer kits from Rs. 699, and more.

Top Selling Power banks From Rs 399

Get your favorite power banks from just Rs. 399 across Flipkart. Xiaomi lovers can look for Mi 20000 mAh power bank which ships with Lithium-polymer battery along with 18W fast charging support. You will get no-cost EMI option on buying the product with HDFC bank credit cards.

Up To 85% Off On Cameras And Accessories

You can get up to 85% off on purchasing many cameras and accessories. These products include camera flash, camera tripods, instant cameras, camera lens, mirrorless cameras, gimbals, etc.