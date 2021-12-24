Just In
Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale: Discount On Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches, And More
Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale is here, where you can now get fantastic deals and discounts on products like laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and more. We have curated some of the best products from the Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale and here are the details regarding the same.
Up To 30% Off On Thin And Light Weight Laptops
Modern thin and lightweight laptops will be available with up to a 30 percent discount during Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Days Sale 2021.
Headphones Start From Rs. 399
Products like headphones will be available for a starting price of Rs. 399 during Flipkart's gadget sale for a limited time.
Mobile Covers Starts From Rs. 129
Mobile covers and cases will also be available with massive discounts on Flipkart. You can now get smartphone mobile covers for popular smartphone brands for just Rs. 129.
Fitbit Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 6,999
Fitbit smartwatches and fitness bands are also available at a discounted price. You can now get a brand new Fitbit smartwatch for just Rs. 6,999.
Up To 40% Off On Gaming Laptops
Gaming laptops will be available on Flipkart during The Grand Gadget Days Sale 2021 with a whopping 40 percent off.
Home Theaters will also be on sale on Flipkart, where, you can now own a modern home theatre system for just Rs. 2,999.
