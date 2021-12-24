Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale: Discount On Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches, And More

Up To 30% Off On Thin And Light Weight Laptops

Modern thin and lightweight laptops will be available with up to a 30 percent discount during Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Days Sale 2021.

Headphones Start From Rs. 399

Products like headphones will be available for a starting price of Rs. 399 during Flipkart's gadget sale for a limited time.

Mobile Covers Starts From Rs. 129

Mobile covers and cases will also be available with massive discounts on Flipkart. You can now get smartphone mobile covers for popular smartphone brands for just Rs. 129.

Fitbit Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 6,999

Fitbit smartwatches and fitness bands are also available at a discounted price. You can now get a brand new Fitbit smartwatch for just Rs. 6,999.

Up To 40% Off On Gaming Laptops

Gaming laptops will be available on Flipkart during The Grand Gadget Days Sale 2021 with a whopping 40 percent off.

Home Theaters will also be on sale on Flipkart, where, you can now own a modern home theatre system for just Rs. 2,999.