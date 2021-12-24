ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale: Discount On Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale is here, where you can now get fantastic deals and discounts on products like laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and more. We have curated some of the best products from the Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale and here are the details regarding the same.

     

    Up To 30% Off On Thin And Light Weight Laptops

    Up To 30% Off On Thin And Light Weight Laptops

    Modern thin and lightweight laptops will be available with up to a 30 percent discount during Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Days Sale 2021.

    Headphones Start From Rs. 399

    Headphones Start From Rs. 399

    Products like headphones will be available for a starting price of Rs. 399 during Flipkart's gadget sale for a limited time.

    Mobile Covers Starts From Rs. 129
     

    Mobile Covers Starts From Rs. 129

    Mobile covers and cases will also be available with massive discounts on Flipkart. You can now get smartphone mobile covers for popular smartphone brands for just Rs. 129.

    Fitbit Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 6,999

    Fitbit Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 6,999

    Fitbit smartwatches and fitness bands are also available at a discounted price. You can now get a brand new Fitbit smartwatch for just Rs. 6,999.

    Up To 40% Off On Gaming Laptops

    Up To 40% Off On Gaming Laptops

    Gaming laptops will be available on Flipkart during The Grand Gadget Days Sale 2021 with a whopping 40 percent off.

    Home Theaters Starts From Rs. 2,999

    Home Theaters will also be on sale on Flipkart, where, you can now own a modern home theatre system for just Rs. 2,999.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X