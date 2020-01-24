Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days Sale: Get Up To 80% Discount On Accessories

ENGLISH

    Flipkart's new scheme called "The Grand Gadget Days", has commenced from January 23rd and will run until January 26th 2020. During the sales, you will get up to 80% off on several electronics and accessories.

    Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days: Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
     

    Offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, EMI plans, 1-year international travelers warranty, and more.

    Up To 70% Off On Truly Wireless Headphones

    Get up to 70% off on several Truly Wireless headphones. You can buy the boAt Airdopes 382 True Wireless Bluetooth headset with Mic from Rs. 2,999 with 39% off. It offers wireless range of 10 m, IPX5 sweat and water resistant, and Voice Assistant via Google/Siri, and up to 4 times charge with 500mAh battery.

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Desktops

    You can get up to 40% off on laptops and desktops. You can buy the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 gaming laptop from Rs. 47,990 with 23% off. The laptop features 15.6 inch Full HD LED backlit Anti-glare IPS display and come pre-installed with Genuine Windows 10 OS.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
     

    Get up to 70% off on headphones and speakers. You can buy the Skullcandy method Bluetooth headset with Mic at Rs. 3,499 with 36% off. It offers battery life of 9 hours and takes 2 hours of charging time to get fully charged.

    Starts From Rs 899 On 20000 mAh Battery Power Banks

    The users can buy 20000mAh battery power banks from Rs. 899. You can buy the Mi 20000 mAh power bank from Rs. 1,499 with 25% off. The powerbank is so massive that it can charge even laptops and tablets.

    Camera Starts From Rs 3,799

    Buy your favorite cameras from Rs. 3,799. You can purchase a DSLR like Nikon D3500 from Rs. 28,999. Not only this, you can buy more cameras from brands such as Cannon, Samsung, Sony, and more.

    Printers Starts From Rs 2,799

    Buy printers from all given brands from Rs. 2,799. You can buy the Canon Pixma G 2000 Multi-function printer from Rs. 8,899. You can buy it with an EMI starting from Rs. 742 per month.

    Mini Power Banks Starts From Rs 449

    The consumers can buy mini power banks from just Rs. 449. These power banks come from various brands and they are available in multicolor options.

    Up To 50% Off On Smartwatch And Devices

    Buy smartwatch and devices with up to 50% off. You can buy Apple Watch Series 4 from Rs. 52,900. It comes with 30% larger display, electrical and optical sensors, 50% louder speaker, built-in GPS, improved accelerometer, and call function. It runs watchOS 5.

    Up To 80% Off On Cameras And Accessories

    Flipkart provides up to 80% off on cameras and accessories. You will get these products from all important bands.

    Up To 65% Off On Printers, Monitors And More

    Get up to 65% off on printers, monitors, and more. You can buy monitors from brands such as HP, BenQ, Acer, and more from Rs. 4,499.

    Up To 75% Off On Mobile Cables, Chargers And More

    Mobile cables, chargers, and more are available with up to 75% off. You can have the Flipkart SmartBuy dual port 2.4A fast charger with charge and sync USB cable from Rs. 329. You can have other products as well from other brands.

    Up To 90% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

    Get up to 90% off on gaming consoles and accessories. You can buy gaming consoles from Rs. 23,990, PUBG Triggers from Rs. 82, PC games from Rs. 109, and mobile gaming controllers from Rs. 135.

    Laptop Accessories Starts From Rs. 99

    Get laptop accessories from just Rs. 99. You can have laptop skin decals from Rs. 89, web cams from Rs. 475, and routers from Rs. 769. You can get security software, keyboard skins, and more at good discounts.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
