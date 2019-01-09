Flipkart The Grand Gadgets Days sale: Get discounts on smartphones, camera, laptops and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Grand Gadgets Days by Flipkart looks exceptional in terms of providing smartphones, camera, laptops, and other electronic products at much reduced price option. These entire wares also come along with several other best offers which will give you an additional reason for their purchasing. The scheme is running at present and will end on 10th Jan, 2019. During which, you can get to purchase not only newer merchandises but also the latest ones.
You get best-selling laptops from Rs. 17,990 with up to 40,000 off, pen drives and memory cards of different brands from just Rs. 299, mobile back covers under Rs. 199, cameras from Rs. 22,990, and plenty more.
Besides you also get better cashback and exchange offers, no cost EMI, other credit and debit benefits etc. You also get Purchase Protection Plan and Buyback Plan. This mega sale offers even more enticing offers with respect to different electronic category. You can now obtain these wares conveniently.
Upto Rs. 40,000 off on Laptops
Going with Flipkart's sale strategy, you can get some laptops with up to Rs. 40,000 off. You also get 5% off on EMIs with ICICI bank credit and debit cards. The laptops come from several other brands which also have many amazing features.
The common features of these laptops are- NVIDIA Geforce for high graphics performance, HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN display, and more.
Hard disks starts from Rs. 3,399
You can buy few best featured hard disks from just Rs. 3,399. You can get hard disk of 1 TB storage. While purchasing them, you also get 2 years + additional 1 year extended warranty. Besides, the products not only come from different other brands, but also are available in different color options.
Gaming laptops starts from 51000 with exchange offer and no cost EMI
The consumers can obtain gaming laptops from Rs. 51,000 with better exchange and no cost EMI option. You can have features like- Core i5 processor, Windows 10 Home with 4GB graphics. Besides, there are many other good features in other laptops as well.
Mobile covers under Rs. 199
Users can get some mobile covers under Rs. 199. These covers are highly endured, protecting your devices from getting damaged. For more details, you can look into the shopping platform.
Tablets starts from Rs. 6,499
You can obtain large screen tablets from various brands like- Apple, Samsung, Alcatel and more. These tablets can be purchased from Rs. 6,499. You can get exchange offers up to Rs. 11,000, and buy them with EMI at Rs. 2,000/month. These tablets will also leave you pleased with their some amazing feature sets.
Best selling smart bands(up to Rs. 7,500 off)
The best selling smart bands now can be obtained with up to Rs. 7,500 off. As a partner offer you also get flat Rs. 10,000 off on domestic holiday packages. These gadgets also feature multi-sport tracking and connected GPS, and many other spectacular features.
Up to 40% to 50% off on Music Devices
Music devices now seem to be coming at much reduced price variant. You can avail them with up to 40% to 50% off. Certain features like- in-line remote control with mic, balanced sound, and these gadgets are even compatible with laptop, audio player, tablet, and mobile.
Great deals on ASUS phones
You now can get you favorite ASUS phones not only at discounts, but also you can avail them with much better EMI rates. While, with such devices you have amazing battery backups, powerful configuration, and amazing camera module.