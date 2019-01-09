Flipkart The Grand Gadgets Days sale: Get discounts on smartphones, camera, laptops and more

Upto Rs. 40,000 off on Laptops

Going with Flipkart's sale strategy, you can get some laptops with up to Rs. 40,000 off. You also get 5% off on EMIs with ICICI bank credit and debit cards. The laptops come from several other brands which also have many amazing features.

The common features of these laptops are- NVIDIA Geforce for high graphics performance, HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN display, and more.

Hard disks starts from Rs. 3,399

You can buy few best featured hard disks from just Rs. 3,399. You can get hard disk of 1 TB storage. While purchasing them, you also get 2 years + additional 1 year extended warranty. Besides, the products not only come from different other brands, but also are available in different color options.

Gaming laptops starts from 51000 with exchange offer and no cost EMI

The consumers can obtain gaming laptops from Rs. 51,000 with better exchange and no cost EMI option. You can have features like- Core i5 processor, Windows 10 Home with 4GB graphics. Besides, there are many other good features in other laptops as well.

Mobile covers under Rs. 199

Users can get some mobile covers under Rs. 199. These covers are highly endured, protecting your devices from getting damaged. For more details, you can look into the shopping platform.

Tablets starts from Rs. 6,499

You can obtain large screen tablets from various brands like- Apple, Samsung, Alcatel and more. These tablets can be purchased from Rs. 6,499. You can get exchange offers up to Rs. 11,000, and buy them with EMI at Rs. 2,000/month. These tablets will also leave you pleased with their some amazing feature sets.

Best selling smart bands(up to Rs. 7,500 off)

The best selling smart bands now can be obtained with up to Rs. 7,500 off. As a partner offer you also get flat Rs. 10,000 off on domestic holiday packages. These gadgets also feature multi-sport tracking and connected GPS, and many other spectacular features.

Up to 40% to 50% off on Music Devices

Music devices now seem to be coming at much reduced price variant. You can avail them with up to 40% to 50% off. Certain features like- in-line remote control with mic, balanced sound, and these gadgets are even compatible with laptop, audio player, tablet, and mobile.

Great deals on ASUS phones

You now can get you favorite ASUS phones not only at discounts, but also you can avail them with much better EMI rates. While, with such devices you have amazing battery backups, powerful configuration, and amazing camera module.