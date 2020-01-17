ENGLISH

    Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Offers On Gaming Laptops, Camera, Headphones, Smartwatches And More

    By
    |

    This Republic Day, buy gaming laptops, cameras, headphones, smartwatches, and more products at heavy discounts, on Flipkart. The sales will start on January 19th and will run until January 22nd 2020. We have shared a list of all the sales details below. Check and get to know more offers on the products individually.

    Flipkart The Republic Day Sale Offers
     

    Offers by Flipkart include 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards, 10% instant discount on Kotak Mahindra debit and credit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with Axis bank credit and debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, and more.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones, Speakers And More

    You will get up to 70% off on headphones, speakers and more products. You can buy Bluetooth headphones under Rs. 999, Truewireless earbuds from Rs. 1,499, wired earphones from Rs. 299, and more other products at lesser price points.

    Up To 45% Off On Gaming Laptops

    The gaming laptops can be purchased with up to 45% off. You can buy Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 AN515-43-R2M9 gaming laptop at Rs. 49,990 with 24% off. It features 8GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, and 4GB graphics.

    Up To 45% Off On Laptops And Desktops
     

    Regular desktops and laptops are also available at bigger discounts. You can seek them with up to 45% off. You can buy the HP APU dual core A4 desktop at Rs. 23,000. It runs Windows 10 Home. And, sports 19.5-inch screen, 4GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.

    Up To 70% Off On Smartwatches And Devices

    Buy smartwatches and devices with up to 70% off. You can get Lenovo Smart Display 7 with Google Assistant at Rs. 8,999, Mi Smart band 3i from Rs. 1,299, and more at less price values.

    Up To 80% Off On Cameras And Accessories

    Cameras and accessories are available for sales with up to 80% off. Accessories like camera lens from Cannon, Nikon and more are available at reduced price options. Even camera flash and camera tripods are available at discounts.

    Up To 80% Off On Cables, Chargers And More

    Cables, chargers and other accessories can be obtained with up to 80% off. You can buy lightning cables from Rs. 199, Type-C cables from Rs. 149, mobile card holders from Rs. 79, and mobile ring holder from Rs. 99, and Aux cables from Rs. 99.

    Back Covers And Screen Guards

    Get back covers and screen guards at reliving price variants. You can have Karwan flip cover for Samsung Galaxy A50s at Rs. 399 with 60% off. Also, buy all premium back covers for all top models at attractive prices.

    Up To 70% Off On Data Storage Devices

    The consumers can get data storage devices with up to 70% off. You can buy solid state drives from brands like WD and Kingston, 32GB OTG pendrives from brands like Sandisk and HP, and 2TB hard disks from brands like Seagate, WD and more.

    Fast Charging Power Banks From Rs 399

    Buy all fast charging power banks from Rs. 399. You will get top offers on power banks on brands such as Syska, Philips, and Ambrane.

    Best Selling Tablets From Rs. 3,499

    Buy many best-selling tablets from Rs. 3,499. You can buy a tablet like the Apple iPad Mini at Rs. 34,900, which features 7.9-inch Full HD display, 8MP primary camera, and runs iOS 12.

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
