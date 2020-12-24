ENGLISH

    Flipkart Year End Sale 2020: Smartphones, Tablets, Electronics And Accessories

    By
    |

    It's the season of sale and discounts! We've come to the end of the year, which has been synonymous with the pandemic. And as we come towards the end, one can celebrate it with all the sales and discount offers on several platforms. For one, the Flipkart Year End Sale 2020 is a great destination to check out some gadgets at a discount.

    If you're looking to buy any gadget like smartphones, PCs, tablets, electronics, or even accessories, the Flipkart Year End Sale 2020 is a great place to shop.

    Discounts On Smartphones And Tablets

    The Flipkart Year End Sale 2020 is offering some massive price cuts on smartphones and tablets. Several flagship gadgets like the Realme 6, Poco X3, iPhone XR, and others are available at a discount at the Flipkart Year End Sale 2020. Moreover, one can also get an additional discount with exchange offers and get complete mobile protection.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Apart from smartphones and tablets, one can also check out electronics and accessories at the Flipkart Year End Sale 2020. For instance, electronics and accessories like PCs, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, audio accessories, and even cameras can be purchased at a discount on Flipkart. The Flipkart Year End Sale 2020 is offering up to an 80 percent price cut on these gadgets.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
     

    Smart TV and other home appliances are also at a discount at the Flipkart Year End Sale 2020. Flipkart is providing up to 75 percent discount on TVs and appliances at the discount sale. Smart appliances include washing machines, ACs, and so on, which now have up to 75 percent discount.

    Up To 80% Off On TV Brands

    The Flipkart Year End Sale 2020 is also offering up to 80 percent discount on TV brands. Several TV brands that are exclusive on Flipkart like Nokia, are available at a massive price cut at the Flipkart Year End Sale 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    X