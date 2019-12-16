Just In
Flipkart Year End Sales: Electronics, Accessorie, TVs, Appliances And More
Flipkart is rolling out its year-end sales, allowing users to buy products including electronics, accessories, TVs, appliances, and more at much better discounts and other offers. The users must learn that the sales will start from December 21st and will run till December 23rd.
Flipkart Year End Sales
Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off using Axis bank buzz credit card, bigger exchange offers, extra discounts under special price category, warranty services, and more. Besides, if you are buying laptops, you can get 10% off on the laptop table.
Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
You will be getting up to 80% off on electronics and accessories. These products are available from a wider range of brands and users can buy them with other exciting deals.
Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
Buy TVs and appliances with up to 75% off. You can buy Vu Pixelight 108cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV at Rs. 21,999 with 38% off. You will get up to Rs. 21,500 off on exchange offer.
Up To 50% to 80% Off On Fashions
All your fashion products are available with up to 50% to 80% off. You can have these products from brands such as Puma, Reebok, Adidas, Nike, Fastrack, Fossil, and more.
Beauty, Toys And More From Rs. 99
The users can purchase some beauty products, toys, and more from just Rs. 99. The deal would be worth for men and women who are looking for good cosmetics products at cheaper rates.
Up To 80% Off On Home Essentials And Furniture
Get all your home essentials and furniture with up to 80% off. You can buy Lifelong LLGS23 Glass Manual gas stove (3 burners) for Rs. 2,199 with 66% off. While buying on Flipkart, you will get an extra 66% off. You will also get curtains, towels, and bedsheets from Rs. 59.
Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Brands
The buyers will seek up to 80% off on products coming from Flipkart brands. From Flipkart Perfect Homes, you can buy super storage beds from a starting price of Rs. 8,990. While marQ offers washing machines TVs and more under exciting deals. Also, you will get Flipkart SmartBuy products from Rs. 79.
Combo Deals
The deals will let you with an extra 10% on buying 3 products. And, on buying 4 products you will get an extra 15% off.
