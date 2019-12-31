ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipstart Days Sales: Electronics and Accessories, Fashion, TVs And Appliances and More

    By
    |

    "Flipstart days" will mark Flipkart's first sales in the first week of January 2020. Scheduled to exist from January 1st to January 3rd 2020. The sales bring exciting offers on electronics, accessories, fashion wears, TVs, and other products.

    Flipkart Offers On Sale
     

    Offers are 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit debit card, extra 20% off, exchange offers, and extra discounts.

    Under partner offer, you will also get Rs. 50 to Rs. 500 scratch card that is applicable using Google Pay. Using the scratch card, you can unveil more offers.

    Up To 70% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Up To 70% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Get up to 70% off on electronics and accessories. You can buy the JBL T450BT extra bass Bluetooth headset with mic at Rs. 2,199 with 37% off. It is available in black, blue, and white colors.

    40% To 80% Off On Fashion

    40% To 80% Off On Fashion

    The consumers can get all fashion products with discounts ranging from 40% to 80%. These products come from vast range of products. And, you will also get to see new arrivals.

    Up To 80% Off On Beauty, Toys, Baby care And More
     

    Up To 80% Off On Beauty, Toys, Baby care And More

    Beauty, toys, baby care, and more products are available for sales with up to 80% off. You can buy toys from just Rs. 99 and baby care products from Rs. 99.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    TVs and appliances are available for sales with up to 75% off. You can have home and kitchen appliances from Rs. 279, mixer grinders and cookers from Rs. 1,549.

    40% To 80% Off On Home And Furnitures

    40% To 80% Off On Home And Furnitures

    The consumers can purchase home and furniture with discounts varying from 40% to 80%. You can have cookers and cutlery sets from Rs. 49, beds from Rs. 8,290, and many more at greater discounts.

    Grocery Deals From Rs 1

    Grocery Deals From Rs 1

    Grocery deals include several products starting from just Rs. 1. Just get along with the sales on the given time to unleash more new offers on grocery items.

    Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Brands

    Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Brands

    Flipkart brands offer up to 80% off. You can purchase Flipkart SmartBuy's home essentials and other accessories from Rs. 79, and more products at lesser price tags.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue