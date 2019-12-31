Just In
Flipstart Days Sales: Electronics and Accessories, Fashion, TVs And Appliances and More
"Flipstart days" will mark Flipkart's first sales in the first week of January 2020. Scheduled to exist from January 1st to January 3rd 2020. The sales bring exciting offers on electronics, accessories, fashion wears, TVs, and other products.
Offers are 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit debit card, extra 20% off, exchange offers, and extra discounts.
Under partner offer, you will also get Rs. 50 to Rs. 500 scratch card that is applicable using Google Pay. Using the scratch card, you can unveil more offers.
Up To 70% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Get up to 70% off on electronics and accessories. You can buy the JBL T450BT extra bass Bluetooth headset with mic at Rs. 2,199 with 37% off. It is available in black, blue, and white colors.
40% To 80% Off On Fashion
The consumers can get all fashion products with discounts ranging from 40% to 80%. These products come from vast range of products. And, you will also get to see new arrivals.
Up To 80% Off On Beauty, Toys, Baby care And More
Beauty, toys, baby care, and more products are available for sales with up to 80% off. You can buy toys from just Rs. 99 and baby care products from Rs. 99.
Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
TVs and appliances are available for sales with up to 75% off. You can have home and kitchen appliances from Rs. 279, mixer grinders and cookers from Rs. 1,549.
40% To 80% Off On Home And Furnitures
The consumers can purchase home and furniture with discounts varying from 40% to 80%. You can have cookers and cutlery sets from Rs. 49, beds from Rs. 8,290, and many more at greater discounts.
Grocery Deals From Rs 1
Grocery deals include several products starting from just Rs. 1. Just get along with the sales on the given time to unleash more new offers on grocery items.
Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Brands
Flipkart brands offer up to 80% off. You can purchase Flipkart SmartBuy's home essentials and other accessories from Rs. 79, and more products at lesser price tags.
