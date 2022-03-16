Holi 2022: List of Best Waterproof Phones, Smartwatch, Camera & Earbuds In India Features oi-Megha Rawat

The Amazon. in 'Holi Shopping Store' is back, delivering a slew of savings and offers on waterproof devices like cameras, headphones, speakers, wearables, and more. Customers can save up to 60% on products from top companies like JBL, Noise, boAt, GoPro, and Insta360, among others. Buy on EMI with HDFC cards at the lowest rates.

Here are the best waterproof electronics along with seller discounts and prices.

Waterproof Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G- Price: Rs. 54,999

The Exynos 2100 processor is combined with 8GB of RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The phone runs the Android 12 operating system with the company's customized One UI 4 layer on top. It contains an optical fingerprint sensor and is waterproof to IP68. It is touted to be water-resistant for up to 30 minutes in up to 5 feet of water.

Xiaomi 11T Pro- Price: Rs. 41,990

Xiaomi 11T Pro runs MIUI 12.5, which is a skin on top of Android 11. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU with up to 12GB of RAM powers the smartphone. The tablet comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a 108MP triple camera on the rear. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Realme 9i- Price: Rs. 13,999

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the Realme 9i, which has a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. A 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture make up the triple camera arrangement on the rear of the device. The device sports a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Realme 9i. It supports quick charging at 33 watts.

OnePlus 9RT- Price: Rs. 42,999

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is combined with 8GB/12GB of RAM in the smartphone. The handset is powered by Android 12 and has a 50MP primary camera. A 4,500 mAh battery powers the gadget, which supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Cameras

GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof Action Camera

The GoPro HERO10 features a cutting-edge CPU that makes it quicker, smoother, and better! With its quick performance, sensitive touch controls, and doubled frame rate for astonishingly smooth footage, the new GP2 engine alters the game.

With its innovative water-shedding hydrophobic lens cover, which repels water while helping to reduce lens flare and other abnormalities, you can shoot with fine detail, realistic textures, and outstanding contrast even in low light and make your photographs appear their best. This is available for about Rs. 50,000 on Amazon.

Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition

With its high 5.7K resolution and dual 360 Mod, the Insta360 ONE R produces films and photos. It keeps every detail and makes your videos sparkle with H.265 encoding, powerful image processing, and an AI-powered algorithm. You may get this stunner for about Rs. 40,499.

Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera

PureShot on the ONE X2 improves the dynamic range of low-light images while minimizing noise and maintaining quality. It has a tough body that is waterproof up to 10 meters (33ft). Turn on AquaVision in the app after you've finished shooting to auto-balance the hues in your underwater images. It includes better-than-ever stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms, so you won't need a gimbal to keep your shots steady. It costs about Rs. 40,900.

Earbuds And Speakers

Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS103 has a playtime of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an extra 13.5 hours with the charging case, for a total playtime of up to 18 hours. Its Hyper Sync Technologies uses distinctive noise technology to rapidly connect you to your device. With only a tap on your earbuds, you can now adjust your calls, music, and volume. This is available for approx. Rs. 1,499.

boAt Airdopes 441

The earbuds are equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) Technology, which turns them on and connects them as soon as the carry case lid is opened. With Bluetooth v5.0, the TWS Airdopes 441 provides a truly wireless experience.

It has an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. It has 6mm drivers for deep sound and thrilling aural enjoyment. For clear and crisp communication, the TWS earbuds provide a stereo-calling capability. It is priced at approx. Rs. 1,999.

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

It's a fully functional waterproof Bluetooth speaker that you can carry with you wherever you go. JBL GO 2 makes a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, allowing music fans to take their speaker poolside or to the beach.

With its built-in noise-canceling speakerphone, the JBL GO 2 also claims to provide crystal clear phone calls. The GO 2 has a small design and 12 eye-catching hues to pick from. It is priced at about Rs. 2,184 on Amazon.

boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

Connect to the music you prefer with a pounding driver generating 5W of audio and experience full immersive sound. The long-lasting lithium battery lets you listen to all of your favorite genres for up to 7 hours at a time. This is available for approx. Rs. 1,499 on Amazon.

Wearables

boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

The boAt Xtend includes an Alexa speech assistant that can be used to set reminders, alarms, and answer questions ranging from weather forecasts to live cricket scores. Its large 1.69-inch square color LCD display with a circular dial offers a comprehensive capacitive touch experience, allowing you to easily take control. The ambient light display adjusts the watch's brightness automatically to match your surroundings. This is available for about Rs. 2,999 on Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch

The 1.69′′ LCD display of the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand provides a rich immersive viewing experience. Noise Health Suite provides essential health information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, sleep monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. This is available for about Rs. 2,699 on Amazon store.

