HP And Canon Unveils New Printers In India, Find Out Price And Features

HP’s New Printers Target SMBs With Relatively Smaller Offices

Starting with the HP's new printers, the company has revamped the 108 Single-Function series, along with the Multi-Function 136 series and 138fnw to support clutter-free, mobile-first workspaces. These printers are transformed to deliver better performance by keeping productivity in mind.

HP says that the new series of printers is particularly beneficial for SMBs who have relatively smaller offices and hence need Printers that can print, scan, and copy even in the smallest of spaces.

As the new HP's printers come equipped with Wi-Fi Direct, the printers can be connected and controlled using the HP Smart App from smartphones and tablets. Once you configure and connect the printer with the companion app, users can print, scan and copy documents from their smartphones. You can even share the prints via cloud or email. Interestingly, the app can also connect with these printers directly and print documents, even when there is no network connection available.

Key Features of HP’s New Printers:

Print speeds up to 20 pages per minute (A4)

Duty Cycle of 10000 Pages

Compact Design

Quick and easy printing directly at the control panel

Easy scanning, copying and printing using HP Smart App from a variety of smartphones

Wi-Fi Direct feature enables connecting to the Printer directly, even without a network connection

HP’s New Printers Pricing and Availability

HP Laser 108 Printer series are available in the price range of Rs. 10,960- Rs.12,390. HP Laser MFP 136 Series and HP Laser MFP 138 fnw will be available in the price range of Rs. 16,560- Rs.20,482. The new HP Laser Printers will be available across HP World Stores, Large Format Retail outlets, IT Retailers and e-tailers.

Canon India Aims To Secure 25% Market Share In The Ink Tank Category With New Products

As far as Canon is concerned, the company's PIXMA G Series line-up gets new Monochrome Ink Tank Printer PIXMA GM2070 and two variants in the colour Ink Tank printers - PIXMA G6070 and PIXMA G5070. The PIXMA G6070 is a multi-function printer allowing users to use it as a copier and scanner, while PIXMA G5070 and PIXMA GM2070 are single function printers.

Canon says that the new line-up features the popular integrated Ink Tank design, automatic two-sided printing, large paper feeding capacity, and full network compatibility, making them ideal for customers with high print volume demands. The new models are specifically designed to lower business printing costs when compared to mono laser printers.

Canon's new G-series printers are engineered to offer low printing cost of approximately 8 paisa per print, thus reducing the cost of printing by almost 90%. These new printers also come equipped with an ‘economy' mode (in the PIXMA G series line-up), through which consumers can print up to 8,300 pages with a single black refill as compared to the black output of 6,000 pages. This will also help consumers to get over the frequent changes of toners and consequently, help them reduce carbon footprint to a considerable amount.

PIXMA Ink Efficient G6070 All-in-One

G6070 is a multifunction printer that can handle all printing, scanning and copying jobs. It features an Ethernet port and also has wireless connectivity to ensure flexibility in placement anywhere in the office. A 2-line LCD panel is also provided to make it easy to perform and confirm printer settings.

PIXMA Ink Efficient G5070

The G5070 is claimed to be a dedicated print workhorse without scan or copy features. A 2-Line LCD panel is positioned at the front panel of the single function printer, similar to that on the G6070. It is provided to simplify setup procedure and also displays device status information such as remaining link levels at a glance

PIXMA Ink Efficient Monochrome GM2070

Canon claims that the GM2070 is the first black and white printer in the ink-tank category in the Indian market. It is fuelled by a single refillable black Ink Tank and accepts a conventional colour ink cartridge for occasional and small job prints. When the cartridge is removed, the printer snaps back into character as a no-nonsense, powerful single function monochrome printer that prints up to 8,300 documents off a single ink bottle refill.

New Ink Bottle Design For Fast Ink Filling

In addition to the printers, Canon has also introduced a new ink bottle design that drains readily into empty Ink Tanks, with no need for squeezing during the refill process. The new bottle features a two-way channel in the ink bottle's funnel that regulates air pressure intelligently so that ink filling stops automatically once the maximum ink level is achieved.

KEY FEATURES OF THE NEW PIXMA G SERIES LINE-UP

Appetite for High Volume Printing

Canon claims that the new printers deliver up to 8,300 black-and-white and 7,700 colour1 document pages on a bundled set of four ink bottles. It is also mentioned that the printers deliver 4R-sized photo1 prints in just 37 seconds. The new printers also support printing of borderless images on glossy papers up to A4 sizes.

Two-Way Paper Feed Design

Two kinds of media can be loaded at any time as the new Pixma printers feature front cassette or rear tray feeding options. Two Users can load ID card sized papers, envelopes, and glossy photo papers in the rear tray, and pack the 250-sheet front cassette with A4 plain office papers for document printing.

The front cassette also features a monitoring window so that paper supplies can be readied when paper is running low. Both feeding orientations can even be deployed to enjoy up to 350 sheets of uninterrupted printing for very large print jobs.

Full Network Compatibility

Canon Pixma Ink Efficient printers support Wired LAN and Wireless LAN2 connections making them suitable for placement anywhere in the office. The printers also support Wireless Direct, allowing direct communication and printing from smartphones without the need for a wireless router

AI Support, Connects to Facebook, Instagram For Instant Prints

Canon's new Pixma series can also be connected with smartphones via a companion application. The Pixma Ink Efficient G6070 and G5070 let you print and scan from your iOS and Android mobile devices (smartphone, tablets and laptops) through the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app. Alternatively, Android users can use the Canon Print Service plugin and AirPrint for Apple users to enjoy true driverless printing functionality

Interestingly, you can also connect to your Facebook and Instagram accounts through the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app or access photos on Dropbox and Google Drive via the Canon PIXMA Cloud Link service. Documents and photos can be printed directly from your social media or cloud services. Most importantly, the latest G-series also support AI technology, which means that they are compatible with Alexa, Google speakers and other smart devices.

Last but not least, you can also use Canon India's free-for-download PosterArtist Lite app and make use of 1,300 pre-loaded templates, photos and clip art to design a wide range of flyers, posters suitable for different businesses.

Pricing and availability

Model Number MRP Availability

PIXMA G6070 Rs. 21,499 June 13th onwards

PIXMA G5070 Rs. 17,399 June 13th onwards

PIXMA GM2070 Rs. 14,299/- June 13th onwards