Amazon Great Indian Sale: Special Last Day Discounts On Gadgets
Amazon has reached its last day of the Great Indian Sale 2020, and still the portal makes sure that you don't get to miss last hour deals. While smartphone offerings remain the key aspect of sales, gadgets have not failed to surprise many consumers with several exciting deals. You can still avail special discounts on several gadgets.
Offers by Amazon that can ease up your purchasing of gadgets include exchange offers, EMI plans starting from much lesser price values, 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 using SBI credit cards/credit card EMIs, GST invoice and save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.
Up To 70% Off On Hard Drive
Get up to 70% off on hard drive. You can buy Seagate backup plus slim 2 TB external Hard drive portable HDD at Rs. 5,099 with 36% off. The hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure.
Up To 50% Off On Monitors
The consumers will seek up to 50% off on several monitors. The starting price of the monitor is from Rs. 3,099. You can buy the LG 22-inch (55cm) IPS monitor at Rs. 7,299 with 34% off. The monitor comes with flickr free technology, and sports HDMI port.
Up To 40% Off On Tablets
All your favorite tablets are available on Amazon with up to 40% off. The starting price of tablet is from Rs. 3,999. If you are an Apple fan, you can buy an iPad from Rs. 22,999.
Up To 70% Off On Memory Cards
Memory cards are available via Amazon with up to 70% off. You can buy SanDisk 32GB Class 10 Micro SDHC memory card with adapter at only Rs. 379. The memory card is water proof, temperature prrof, shock proof, X-ray proof, and offers read speed up to 100mbps.
Up To 50% Off On Fitness Trackers
Buy fitness trackers from all top brands and get up to 50% off on these wearables. You can buy these products from as low as Rs. 1,499.
Up To 70% Off On Pendrives
All pendrives are available for sales via Amazon with up 70% off. You can buy SanDisk ultra dual 64GB USB 3.0 OTG pen drive at Rs. 699. It is compatible with Micro USB Type 'B' Android smartphones and tablets.
Up To 50% Off On Office Products
Office products always tempt you in the wake of your regular office visits. You can seek up to 50% off on these products covering pens, notebooks, art supplies, fun glitter gel pens, and more.
