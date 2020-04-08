Want A Printer? Here Are Options You Can Buy Under Rs. 8,000

These are some of the best printers available in India, which are affordable and offer a variety of features. Not just that, all the printers that we have featured will cost less than Rs. 8,000.

Canon PIXMA MG2570S All-in-One Inkjet Printer

The Canon PIXMA MG2570S All-in-One Inkjet Printer is a high-efficiency color printer with costs less than Rs. 8,000 in India. It also comes with a built-in scanner and supports Wi-Fi for mobile and remote printing.

HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2020hc (CZ733A)

The HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2020hc (CZ733A) offers a maximum dpi of 4800 X 1200. This is also a color-printer and can offer up to 1000 prints per month without any issue and this model retails for Rs. 6,799.

Brother HL-L2321D Single Function Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L2321D Single Function Laser Printer is a monochrome or black and white printer with support for toner cartridge. It uses laser technology to give high-quality printouts and it retails for Rs. 7,999 in India.

Pantum P2500W

The Pantum P2500W is also a single function laser printer with 22/23ppm. This printer comes with a monthly duty cycle of 15,000 pages and the printer can hold up to 700 pages at the same time.

HP Ink Tank 115 (2LB19A) Single Function Inkjet Printer

The HP Ink Tank 115 (2LB19A) Single Function Inkjet Printer is a monochrome printer, which uses Ink Tank technology, which further reduces the price of printouts. This printer retails for Rs. 6,499, which makes it an affordable printer from a known brand.