    Mi 1 Fan Sale Offers: Discount Offer On Mi Smartphones, Mi Laptops Mi TVs, Smart Bands, And More

    Xiaomi is hosting a new sale on mi smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, smart bands, and more. The company is now offering deals and offers under a new scheme called Mi 1 Fan Sale, where users can now buy Xiaomi products at a never before price.

    Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones have received a massive price cut during the Mi 1 Fan Sale. Do note that, some of the models are now Rs. 8,000 cheaper, making them highly affordable.

    Xiaomi Mi TVs are known for offering value-for-money, and these smart TVs just got much cheaper. A select range of MI smart TVs are now are up to Rs. 4,000 cheaper, and buying a smart TV was never this affordable.

    Xiaomi offers a lot of smart bands in India, the company has now reduced the price of the Mi Smart Band and Smart Watches. Some of the Smart Bands from Xiaomi are now Rs. 4,000 off.

    If you are looking for a new laptop, the much affordable Xiaomi Mi laptops are now cheaper, and these laptops offer a premium design with the latest CPU and storage solution. Some of the laptops are now cheaper by Rs. 9,000 when compared to the regular retail price.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
