Just In
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno 5 Pro Indian Variant Likely To Pack MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
-
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Support Page Goes Live; Leak Reveals Possible Design
- 4 hrs ago Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Shows Up At Google Play Console; Design And Specs Tipped
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz Answers For December 19: Play And Win Gift Vouchers
Don't Miss
- News West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP at Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore
- Finance Will Waiting List In Trains Be Done Away With: Here's Railways Ministry Clarification
- Movies Actress Sulagna Panigrahi & Stand-Up Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Get Married; Wedding Pictures Out
- Travel Best Kid Friendly Beaches To Visit This December In India
- Automobiles Front Passenger Airbags To Be Made Mandatory On All Cars In India Soon: Here Are The Details!
- Lifestyle The Queen’s Gambit: Beth Harmon Aka Anya Taylor-Joy’s Fashion And Her 4 Winter Outfits Decoded
- Sports India vs Australia 1st Test | Hazlewood, Cummins blow away Indians, Aussies register 8-wicket win
- Education SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon
Mi 1 Fan Sale Offers: Discount Offer On Mi Smartphones, Mi Laptops Mi TVs, Smart Bands, And More
Xiaomi is hosting a new sale on mi smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, smart bands, and more. The company is now offering deals and offers under a new scheme called Mi 1 Fan Sale, where users can now buy Xiaomi products at a never before price.
Upto Rs. 8,000 Off On Smartphones
Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones have received a massive price cut during the Mi 1 Fan Sale. Do note that, some of the models are now Rs. 8,000 cheaper, making them highly affordable.
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Mi TVs
Xiaomi Mi TVs are known for offering value-for-money, and these smart TVs just got much cheaper. A select range of MI smart TVs are now are up to Rs. 4,000 cheaper, and buying a smart TV was never this affordable.
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Smart Bands
Xiaomi offers a lot of smart bands in India, the company has now reduced the price of the Mi Smart Band and Smart Watches. Some of the Smart Bands from Xiaomi are now Rs. 4,000 off.
Upto Rs. 9,000 Off On Laptops
If you are looking for a new laptop, the much affordable Xiaomi Mi laptops are now cheaper, and these laptops offer a premium design with the latest CPU and storage solution. Some of the laptops are now cheaper by Rs. 9,000 when compared to the regular retail price.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
16,900
-
14,575