Mi Diwali Sale 2020: Diwali Offers Smartphones, Mi TV, Smart Bands, Laptops, And More

Here are some of the top deals available on the Mi Diwali Sale 2020, where buying Xiaomi Mi products is now easy and affordable. And here are some of the products that you can consider buying your next Mi products.

Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Mi TV

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 4,000 off on a range of Xiaomi smart TVs with up to 4K resolution and 65-inch screen size. These smart TVs run on Android TV OS and offers a clean user-interface.

Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Smart Bands

Xiaomi is known for the budget smart bands and smartwatches, and some of the trending smart bands from Xiaomi and Redmi are now available with up to Rs. 4,000 off.

Upto Rs. 6,000 Off On Smart Watches

Mi recently launched its first smartwatch in the country, which works well with both Android and iOS devices. Some variants of the Mi smartwatch is now available with up to Rs. 6,000 off.

Upto Rs. 9,000 Off On Laptops

Xiaomi Mi laptops are finally available in India with the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, and the brand is now offering up to Rs. 9,000 off on select Mi laptops with FHD resolution screen and a metal unibody design.

Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Earphones And Headphones

Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on a range of earphones and headphones, including some of the latest TWS products from the company. With this discount, these earphones are now much affordable and can be a great companion for your smartphone.