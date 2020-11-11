Just In
Mi Diwali Sale 2020: Diwali Offers Smartphones, Mi TV, Smart Bands, Laptops And More
Xiaomi India has announced a new limited-time sale as a part of the upcoming festival. The company is now offering deals on offers on products like Smartphones, smart TVs, Smart Bands, Laptops, and more.
Here are some of the top deals available on the Mi Diwali Sale 2020, where buying Xiaomi Mi products is now easy and affordable. And here are some of the products that you can consider buying your next Mi products.
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Mi TV
Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 4,000 off on a range of Xiaomi smart TVs with up to 4K resolution and 65-inch screen size. These smart TVs run on Android TV OS and offers a clean user-interface.
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Smart Bands
Xiaomi is known for the budget smart bands and smartwatches, and some of the trending smart bands from Xiaomi and Redmi are now available with up to Rs. 4,000 off.
Upto Rs. 6,000 Off On Smart Watches
Mi recently launched its first smartwatch in the country, which works well with both Android and iOS devices. Some variants of the Mi smartwatch is now available with up to Rs. 6,000 off.
Upto Rs. 9,000 Off On Laptops
Xiaomi Mi laptops are finally available in India with the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, and the brand is now offering up to Rs. 9,000 off on select Mi laptops with FHD resolution screen and a metal unibody design.
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Earphones And Headphones
Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on a range of earphones and headphones, including some of the latest TWS products from the company. With this discount, these earphones are now much affordable and can be a great companion for your smartphone.
