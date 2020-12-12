Most Expensive Gadgets Launched in 2020 In India

Despite low profits and unimaginable market challenges in the COVID-19 era, 2020 saw a range of exciting and expensive gadget launches. Fasten your seat belts and check out this exciting list we have created for the most premium and expensive technology gadgets launched this year in India.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (Rs. 149,999)

We named Galaxy Fold 2 the ‘Foldable' smartphone of the year 2020 despite some of its shortcomings. It is the most refined and practical foldable mobile phone we have tested in the passing year. The Fold 2 offers the latest hardware, 5G connectivity, capable camera hardware, and a futuristic foldable screen which is a sheer joy to use.

If you have made up your mind to invest in the innovative foldable smartphone ecosystem, there is no better option than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The innovative foldable from the house of Samsung will set you back by a lakh and a half. Importantly, some shortcomings you must know before making the purchase- ‘No IP rating, No expandable storage, and Lack of app optimization.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB (Rs. 1,59,990)

If the Apple fanboy in you can't resist the latest iPhones, you should go for the absolute beast- the 512GB variant of the big and bold iPhone 12 Pro Max. Priced at Rs. 1,59,990 in India, the top-end iPhone of 2020 flaunts a 6.7-inch (1284 x 2778 pixels) Super Retina XDR True-tone display. It comes equipped with the first-of-its-kind LiDAR scanner for depth-mapping, Dolby Vision video recording, and a chipset that can even give top-end Windows notebooks a run for their money in sheer processing power. Buy it for an absolute no-compromise smartphone user-experience.

Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones (Rs. 59,900)

Apple dropped a bomb at the end of 2020 by unveiling the all-new Apple AirPods Max over-Ear headphones. Priced at a whopping Rs. 59,900, these premium Apple headphones are powered by custom 40mm dynamic drivers that claim to deliver high-fidelity audio. Apple has equipped the headphones with a proprietary H1 chip and a total of nine microphones. Overall, you can't miss buying this pair of headphones if you are a true audiophile and a die-hard Apple fan.

Alienware M15 R3 Gaming Laptop (Rs. 3,39,990)

Alienware M15 R3 can be the perfect machine in your arsenal if you are a serious gamer. The machine costs a whopping Rs. 3,39,990 for the top-end variant that draws power from an Intel Core i9 10980HK (@5.3GHz 16MB Smart Cache) processor and has the GEFORCE RTX 2080 Super MAXQ graphic card. With 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD, this machine serves equally well for video-editing and graphics designing. The M15 R3 flaunts a 15.6-inch OLED (3840 x 2160p) screen for rendering perfect visuals during the most intensive gaming sessions.

GoPro Hero 9 Black (Rs. 49,500)

Go Pro upgraded its action-camera lineup with the ‘Hero 9 Black' edition. Priced at Rs. 49,500, the rugged action camera comes equipped with an improved 23.6MP sensor that offers 5K video recording at 30fps. The action camera features a color LCD screen and promises to record super steady videos, thanks to the enhanced HyperSmooth 3.0 technology. While the spec-sheet seems quite promising, we cannot comment on the smoothness of videos and other important performance parameters and as we haven't got a chance to test the action camera in real-life.

Dyson Pure Hot

Dyson needs no introduction when it comes to heavy-duty motors and common household products like vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and hair dryers. The company introduced its new premium air-purifier and heater in India- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic. Priced at Rs. Rs. 61, 900, the Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is a first-of-its-kind air purifying machine that promises to capture 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants and also comes with a claim to destroy formaldehyde. The premium air-purifier comes fitted with vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and Activated Carbon filters to capture four different types of pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2.

The new Dyson air-purifier is designed on the company's groundbreaking sensing, filtration, and fluid dynamics and is touted as a complete air purification solution for your home to deliver cleaner air to every corner of the house.

Devialet Phantom Gold 4500 Watts Speaker (Rs. 2,88,900)

Last year I got a chance to hear and experience the best quality audio from a single-speaker setup. The Phantom Gold 4500 Watts from Devialet took me by surprise with its pristine audio and sheer power of music delivery from its unique alien spacecraft shaped body. The high-end ultra-dense sound produced by this single-speaker setup can overshadow some of the most powerful 7.1 surround setups. If you have one of these at your home, you won't need any secondary music setup to tune in to your favourite music and for movie watching.

Designed with 108 patents, the Phantom Gold produces 60 kilos of thrust force behind the lateral woofers and churns out 174dB of internal acoustic pressure. It is indeed one hell of a speaker designed for true audiophiles. You can purchase a range of Devialet products in India on Amazon.in if you don't mind spending a fortune on premium and high-quality gadgets.

Samsung QLED 8K TV Line-up (Rs. 4.99 to 15.79 lakh)

If you want to experience a true theatre like experience at home, Samsung's latest range of 8K TVs are a must check out. The ultra-premium QLED 8K TV lineup includes four models- 65-inch (Rs. 4.99 lakhs) 75-inch (Rs. 9.99 lakhs), 82-inch (Rs. 14.29 lakhs), and 85-inch (Rs. 15.79 lakhs) with the highest resolution that a TV can offer. These TVs have panels that comprise a total of approximately 33 million pixels and feature a surround-sound audio system. The QLED 8K TVs are powered by the Quantum Processor 8K and bring some industry-leading features like 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum HDR, and Q-Harmony for cinematic picture and Audio experience. Consumers buying QLED 8K TVs will get a one-year comprehensive warranty and a one-year additional warranty on the panel.