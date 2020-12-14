Tech That Became Obsolete In 2020

The developers and manufacturers are making the most of the advancement in the technologies to improve their products and also make new ones that fit the modern requirements. It isn't surprising that technologies get obsolete with passing years.

The major shift has been from analog to digital products. Also, wireless technology is the new hype when it comes to portable gadgets. Your favorite gadget today has a good probability of becoming outdated in the coming years.

It seems like our fast-paced lifestyle runs parallel with the rapidly growing technology. This year has been a roller coaster and we have seen some of the tech getting outdated. Wondering what all made it to the list? Have a look below:

Windows Powered Smartphones

Since smartphones have been one of the most favored gadgets in recent years, we will begin the list with the same. Windows-powered smartphones have become yesteryear's product. You might not see any new Windows OS smartphone going forward.

The company is also expected not to release any new firmware update for these devices this year and later. These smartphones saw a downfall ever since the arrival of Android OS. Apple's iOS has also been one of its biggest rivals.

Walkman And MP3 Players

Music like technology has been with us for generations. The classic instruments are now being paired with modern ones to suit the flavors of new millennial. If you are one of those music fanatics, then we bet owning a pair of walkman or MP3 player would have been on your priority list.

In fact, most of you would have owned one such gadget at a given point in time. Well, with the smartphones offering a better option for media storage and playback all in one package, the walkman and mp3 players have become obsolete.

Manufacturers have stopped making cassettes and discs with new music. Thanks to the internet and smartphones, you don't need to carry an additional gadget just for music playback. Saves you the hassle of additional baggage.

Polaroid Instant/ Film Cameras

Cameras have been counted for the best technology development. You get to capture your moments with just a click. Remember packing films/ reels inside a camera before a photo shoot. Yes, those handy photography devices are now outdated and replaced with DSLRs, SLRs, and mirror-less digital cameras.

You get to click higher resolution images with the modern ones. Also, you don't need to visit a photo studio once the reel or the film of a camera finishes for wash and print.

The Polaroid instant cameras were also a hit back in those days. While brands like Fujifilm are still experimenting with instant cameras, the polaroid ones have become outdated in 2020.

3D Television CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) Screen TVs

The modernization hasn't been just limited to smartphones and their accessories. Audio-visual technology has also seen a major boom in its advancements in the past few years. Unlike the old bulky boxes that used a CRT screen, we now have slim-profile TVs that snuggle up the corner of your wall.

The manufactures have also stopped using this panel to design monitors. The current market is trending with Smart TVs powered by Android OS. You not only just get to watch your favorite shows and movies on big screens, but also use the internet and download third-party Android apps.

The added option for multiple ports lets you hook gaming consoles onto modern TVs. This wasn't an easy task with the old TVs. Similar to the CRT screen TVs, the company's have also put a halt to the production of 3D TVs. The current user base is bent towards higher resolution (4K and 8K) that delivers an immersive viewing experience.

Google+ Social Media Platform

The Internet has provided us with an option to stay connected with our peers and distant relatives while sitting from the comfort of our homes. You don't need to travel to a post office to send physical mails, a letter, or an invitation.

The concept of emails and social media websites lets our loved ones know of our whereabouts. You can get done with messaging, uploading pictures, and sharing stories on these social media platforms.

Search engine giant Google also tagged in this race with the Google+ application. But, its success faded before Facebook, Instagram, and others. Google had to pull the plugs off this social media platform and you won't be able to use it in 2020 and later.

Storage Devices (Floppy Discs and CDs)

Data storage has been one of the major concerns ever since computing devices become accessible to the general masses. Storage devices such as Floppy discs and CDs were something masses relied on in the past. Not in 2020.

We have compact storage devices that store data which was unimaginable back then with the aforementioned products. USB drives and external hard disks have replaced Floppy Discs and CDs in 2020.

Wall-Mounted Overhead Projectors

Video projectors have been amongst one of the most sound innovations. These are optical devices that project an image or screen onto another surface. Their primary function is to show a bigger picture which it does by creating a bigger image onto the targeted surface by shooting a light via a small transparent lens.

The portability factor is one of the major factors that make wall-mounted overhead projectors outdated in the modern world.