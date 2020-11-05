Paytm Maha Shopping Festival Sale: Discount On Smartphones, Laptops And Other Electronics Gadgets

In fact, the Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is giving a discount on smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets. Here's the complete list:

Up To 40% Off On Smartphones

Smartphones are probably the most popular gadget that has become a basic necessity in the modern world. The Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is offering up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, including premium flagship devices from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and so on.

Up To 45% Off On Laptops

Laptops are the next popular gadget followed by smartphones. If you're looking to buy a new laptop, the Paytm Maha Shopping Festival is the place to head to. The Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is offering up to 45 percent discount on laptops from several OEMs like Lenovo, Dell, and so on.

Up To 20% Cash Back Off On Headphones And Speakers

Headphones and speakers are popular accessories for all audio playback experience. The Paytm Maha Shopping Festival is offering up to a 20 percent cashback offer when you purchase any headphones or a speaker. The payment needs to be done via Paytm.

Up To 30% Off On Cameras

Shutterbugs have something to look forward to at the Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale. The discount sale is offering up to a 30 percent price drop on cameras. If you're looking to buy a new camera, the Paytm Maha Shopping Festival is the right place.

Up To 60% Off On Home Theaters

Home theater systems are one of the most sought-after gadgets for home entertainment, which are available in a wide price range. The Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is offering up to 60 percent discount on home theater units from several brands.

Power Banks Starting Rs. 249

Power banks are one of the necessities these days as smartphones are in continuous use. Having a power bank will ensure continuous usage without disturbing the workflow. The Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is offering power banks starting from as low as Rs. 249.

Computer Accessories Starting Rs. 149

Several computer accessories like monitors, printers, mouse, and so on are now available at a price cut discount at the Paytm Maha Shopping Festival. In fact, you can check out computer accessories starting from Rs. 149.

Up To 50% Off On Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo devices are becoming increasingly popular. If you're looking to buy an Amazon Echo smart speaker for your home, the Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is offering up to a 50 percent discount.

20% Flat Cash Back On WD Hard Drives

WD is a popular name when it comes to physical hard disk, including SSDs. The Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is offering 20 percent flat cashback on a purchase of a WD hard disk.

Up To 45% Off On Google Speakers

The Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is also offering up to 45 percent discount on Google Speakers. The Google Speaker with in-built Google Assistant support is quite popular and the Paytm Maha Shopping Festival sale is a great place to purchase one.