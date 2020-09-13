Just In
Paytm Mall Big Storage Fest 2020: Micro USB OTG, External HDD Device, microSDXC Memory Card, Pendriv
Paytm is one of the leading digital transaction platforms in India. Apart from providing cashback offers for transactions, Paytm also has many discounts and special offers at its Paytm Mall. The Paytm Mall is one of the popular e-commerce sites, especially for a wide variety of gadgets.
The Paytm Mall Big Storage Fest 2020 is one such special discount and offer period, giving you benefits for various purchases.
Up to 50% Off On Dual Micro USB OTG
Among the offers at the Paytm Mall Big Storage Fest 2020, users can avail up to 50% off on dual micro USB OTG. This will give you benefits on devices like the SanDisk Ultra Dual Micro USB OTG for Rs. 476 with additional offers and discounts. Users can also check out brands like Kingston, HP, and so on.
Up to 53% Off On External HDD Device
External HDD devices are another popular mode of storage. The Paytm Mall Big Storage Fest 2020 is giving interested buyers up to 53% off on such external HDD devices. Users can now avail devices like the WD Elements 1TB External HDD for only Rs. 3,599 at the ongoing discount offer.
Up to 45% Off On microSDXC Memory Card
Additionally, the Paytm Mall Big Storage Fest 2020 is offering up to 45% off on the microSDXC memory card. This means you can buy the SanDisk 32GB Class 10 MicroSDXC memory card for only Rs. 386, giving you the option to expand your smartphone's memory card further.
Up to 55% Off On USB 2.0 Pendrive
Pendrives are one of the handiest and portable storage devices. The Paytm Mall Big Storage Fest 2020 if offering up to 55% off on USB 2.0 pendrive. One of the best offers during the fest is getting two SanDisk Cruzer Blade pack of two USB 2.0 pendrives for only Rs. 612 via Paytm Mall.
