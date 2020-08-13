Paytm Mall Freedom Sale 2020: Special Discounts and Offers On Electronics Gadgets And More

ENGLISH

    On Independence Day, Paytm Mall has come up with the Freedom Sale from August 11 to August 17. During this sale, there will be special focus on SMEs and Make in India brands. The products from these brands will be promoted extensively during the sale that will last for a week.

    Paytm Mall Special Offers On Gadgets
     

    As a part of the Paytm Mall Freedom sale, there will be up to 80% discounts on products across categories such as smartphones, home and kitchen, electronics, work from home necessities, and much more.

    Customers will be eligible for 10% cashback as well on using an ICICI Bank credit card, EMI transactions, and net banking on minimum purchases of Rs. 3,000.

    Check out the offers you will get on smartphones, accessories and many other products during the ongoing Paytm Mall sale on account of Independence Day.

    Headphones And Headsets Start From Rs. 299

    During the ongoing Paytm Mall Freedom sale, the headphones and headsets that are a rage now are available starting from Rs. 299. You can get hands on one of these products at a relatively lower cost.

    Up To 30% Off On Speakers

    Are you looking forward to upgrade your speakers? Well, the ongoing Paytm Mall Freedom sale is the right time for you to get discounts of up to 30%. Check out the store for more attractive discounts.

    Mobile Accessories Starting From Rs. 54
     

    The mobile accessories are available starting from Rs. 54 during the ongoing sale. If you were looking forward to upgrade your smartphone accessories, then the current sale on Paytm Mall is the right time.

    Storage Devices Starting From Rs. 299

    Do you want to buy storage devices such as hard disks, pen drives, etc.? Well, head on to Paytm Mall and grab the right device that you want at an attractive discount.

    Smartphones Starting From Rs. 3,999

    Smartphones across price categories are available on Paytm Mall. You can choose any of these smartphones starting from Rs. 3,999 and get reasonable discounts on the same during this sale.

    Feature phones Starting From Rs. 499

    Do you want to buy a feature phone? Well, Paytm Mall has a collection of feature phones too. You can get these products at a notable discount on account of the Independence Day sale.

    Tablets Starting From Rs. 1,199

    Tablets still prevail and Paytm Mall offers lucrative discounts and offers on some of these products starting from Rs. 1,199. Check out the tablets that you can buy via Paytm Mall from here.

    Refurbished Range From Rs. 399

    Paytm Mall has a wide collection of refurbished products and these are priced starting from Rs. 399.

