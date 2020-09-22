ENGLISH

    Paytm Mall Gadget Zone 2020: Offers On Electronic Gadgets

    By
    |

    Paytm's e-commerce platform Paytm Mall is now running a new sale on gadgets and gizmos called the Paytm Mall Gadget Zone 2020, where users can find exciting offers on electronic gadgets such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers, mobile accessories, and storage devices.

    Paytm Mall Gadget Zone 2020: Offers On Electronic Gadgets
     

    If you are planning to buy either of these devices, then this is the best time to do so. Not all the products listed on the platform are worth your time and money.

    Hence, we have shortlisted a list of devices that offers a huge value-for-money when compared to the competition with the new price tag during the Paytm Mall Gadget Zone 2020 discount sale.

    Headphones and Headsets Starting From Rs. 199

    If you are planning to buy a new headphone or earphones, then you can now get one for less than Rs. 199. These audio products can be used with a range of products such as smartphones, laptops, and tablet computers.

    Up to 25% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Paytm Mall is also offering discounts on Bluetooth speakers and one can now grab a premium sound Bluetooth speaker with up to 25 percent off over the MRP price.

    Mobile Accessories Starting From Rs. 99
     

    Mobile accessories have become a lot cheaper during Paytm Mall Gadget Zone 2020 sale and products like screen guards and cases are now very affordable with a starting price of Rs. 99 per product.

    Storage Devices Starting From Rs. 299

    Storage devices like pen drives, microSD cards, and HDDs are also very affordable now with a starting price of Rs. 299. These products are from reputed brands, which ensures that the product can last for a longer period.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
