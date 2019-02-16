Picooc Mini Smart Health Scale: Comprehensive Health information in the blink of an eye

Smart wearables are in huge demand in the Indian market, especially the budget fitness trackers from brands like Xiaomi and Honor. These Chinese brands have made feature-packed fitness trackers so affordable that anyone can now give technology a chance to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to the fitness bands and smartwatches that offer health-related insights, Smart-Scales is another category, which is gradually gaining momentum in the Indian market.

We have previously reviewed HS10, a smart scale from Lenovo that now sells at Rs. 1,800 and measures your BMI, body fat, muscle mass and a lot more. Today we are taking a detailed look at Picooc Mini, a smart scale touted as high-precision health monitoring machine for health-conscious folks. Picooc Mini will be distributed exclusively by Optiemus Infracom Limited at Rs. 2,699. It's available exclusively on Flipkart.com. Let's find out more about the smart-scale weighing machine.

PICOOC Mini Specifications

Connection type Bluetooth 4.0

Scale surface 26X26 cm

Measurement speed 3 sec

Sensor elements Brushed stainless steel

Size 26 x 26 x 2 cm

Weight 1.15kg

Surface Strengthened glass several times polished ultra-white or black

Number of users Unlimited

Display Red bright LED Display big

Batteries 3x AAA 1.5V (up to 12 months)

Case Stable unibody case anti-slip stand white or black

Picooc Mini Features

Picooc Mini is much smarter than a regular weighing machine. The 'Body Fat Analyzer' does more than just giving you readings about your body weight. It gives you important data insights about your BMI, Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), and Visceral Fat Analysis (VFA) among other useful readings such -Body Fat, Muscle Mass, Protein, Bone Mass, Metabolic Age, Body Water, Body Type, Skeletal Mass, and body girth. The smart scale analyzes all such readings to offer a unique body score based on calculations done by taking into account the body vitals.

The weighing machine is pretty snappy in calculating the final score. The device provides all this information in about 5 seconds. To give you such complicated health insights, Picooc Mini uses Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology. The BIA helps the weighing machine to measure 13 unique body statistics to offer a holistic picture of your overall health. The BIA technology works in conjunction with a metal-less ITO layer that as per the brand enhances the sensitivity of the machine's ability to track the tiniest changes that occur in your body.

Connects to Smartphone via a companion app



You can connect the Picooc Mini to your smartphone via Bluetooth with the help of companion phone application. The smart scale processes the measurement data to create health trends to be shown on your smartphone. You will also find personalized suggestions on the Picooc Mobile App to further improve your health. The application shows useful health insights and you can also set goals to achieve the desired fitness plan. Moreover, you can share your body health score and progress with friends and family to encourage them in attaining their fitness goals. Last but not the least; you can create individual profiles for all the members in your family, which makes Piccoc Mini a comprehensive smart health solution for a family. Picooc Mobile App is available for both Android and iPhone devices.

Verdict



If you exercise regularly and want to keep a track of your vital health statistics, Picooc Mini smart scale can be a good solution. Priced at Rs. 2,699, Picooc Mini works as a holistic smart scale solution for health-conscious people who want to keep track of their fitness from the comfort of their home.