ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Picooc Mini Smart Health Scale: Comprehensive Health information in the blink of an eye

Priced at Rs.2,999, Picooc Mini Smart Health Scale is exclusively on Flipkart.com

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Smart wearables are in huge demand in the Indian market, especially the budget fitness trackers from brands like Xiaomi and Honor. These Chinese brands have made feature-packed fitness trackers so affordable that anyone can now give technology a chance to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to the fitness bands and smartwatches that offer health-related insights, Smart-Scales is another category, which is gradually gaining momentum in the Indian market.

    Picooc Mini Smart Health Scale offers comprehensive health information

     

    We have previously reviewed HS10, a smart scale from Lenovo that now sells at Rs. 1,800 and measures your BMI, body fat, muscle mass and a lot more. Today we are taking a detailed look at Picooc Mini, a smart scale touted as high-precision health monitoring machine for health-conscious folks. Picooc Mini will be distributed exclusively by Optiemus Infracom Limited at Rs. 2,699. It's available exclusively on Flipkart.com. Let's find out more about the smart-scale weighing machine.

    PICOOC Mini Specifications

    Connection type Bluetooth 4.0
    Scale surface 26X26 cm
    Measurement speed 3 sec
    Sensor elements Brushed stainless steel
    Size 26 x 26 x 2 cm
    Weight 1.15kg
    Surface Strengthened glass several times polished ultra-white or black
    Number of users Unlimited
    Display Red bright LED Display big
    Batteries 3x AAA 1.5V (up to 12 months)
    Case Stable unibody case anti-slip stand white or black

    Picooc Mini Smart Health Scale offers comprehensive health information

    Picooc Mini Features

    Picooc Mini is much smarter than a regular weighing machine. The 'Body Fat Analyzer' does more than just giving you readings about your body weight. It gives you important data insights about your BMI, Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), and Visceral Fat Analysis (VFA) among other useful readings such -Body Fat, Muscle Mass, Protein, Bone Mass, Metabolic Age, Body Water, Body Type, Skeletal Mass, and body girth. The smart scale analyzes all such readings to offer a unique body score based on calculations done by taking into account the body vitals.

     

    The weighing machine is pretty snappy in calculating the final score. The device provides all this information in about 5 seconds. To give you such complicated health insights, Picooc Mini uses Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology. The BIA helps the weighing machine to measure 13 unique body statistics to offer a holistic picture of your overall health. The BIA technology works in conjunction with a metal-less ITO layer that as per the brand enhances the sensitivity of the machine's ability to track the tiniest changes that occur in your body.

    Picooc Mini Smart Health Scale offers comprehensive health information

    Connects to Smartphone via a companion app

    You can connect the Picooc Mini to your smartphone via Bluetooth with the help of companion phone application. The smart scale processes the measurement data to create health trends to be shown on your smartphone. You will also find personalized suggestions on the Picooc Mobile App to further improve your health. The application shows useful health insights and you can also set goals to achieve the desired fitness plan. Moreover, you can share your body health score and progress with friends and family to encourage them in attaining their fitness goals. Last but not the least; you can create individual profiles for all the members in your family, which makes Piccoc Mini a comprehensive smart health solution for a family. Picooc Mobile App is available for both Android and iPhone devices.

    Verdict

    If you exercise regularly and want to keep a track of your vital health statistics, Picooc Mini smart scale can be a good solution. Priced at Rs. 2,699, Picooc Mini works as a holistic smart scale solution for health-conscious people who want to keep track of their fitness from the comfort of their home.

    Read More About: health wearable smartphone review
    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue