Raksha Bandhan special: Gift options for your siblings

Rakhi is not just a customary tradition in India; it has a profound connotation with the feelings of love and adoration among siblings. There must have been countless times that you don't see eye to eye with your sister or brother on various topics, but that's the whole magic of having a sibling. So, this Raksha Bandhan get a great gift for your sibling for all the times you've fought, missed, and supported each other.

But if you and your sibling have very different interests, it can be hard to think of a creative gift idea that will suit their lifestyle. We've put together a list of awesome gift ideas for brother & sisters of all ages.

UE Boom 2 This for the brothers who love to travel or party hard. The UE BOOM 2 brings the party wherever it goes and also looks pretty good doing it. They are a set of unique speakers for unique people who love to live and enjoy life. The UE BOOM 2 also enables a complete app to control the party from afar. Easy wireless updates give you access to awesome features like Tap Controls, Block Party and more. Designed to get wet, muddy and beat up, UE BOOM 2 blasts insanely great sound in every direction. This device is available in Cherrybomb, Phantom, GreenMachine, Tropical and BrainFreeze colours. Priced at INR 15995/- The Gamer Logitech G310 An ideal for your brother would be the Logitech G310 Mechanical keyboard! Trust us, it's a gamer's paradise. Trust us, you will gain "new found respect" with gifts meant strictly for gamers! Priced at of INR 8,795 OPPO F3 This Raksha Bandhan, capture every precious moment with your sister with the best camera phone in the market. The phone has a dual selfie camera, one for a selfie with your sibling and one for a selfie with your family. The 16-megapixel front camera will let your sister capture all her emotions throughout the auspicious day and the dual selfie camera will help her capture the best group selfies with you and your family. This power packed phone with 64GB internal memory and a triple-slot card try will allow her to run all her favourite apps and keep a balance between work and fun. She can sit anywhere and stream her favourite shows and videos. So, this Raksha Bandhan bring a selfie smile to your sister's face. Priced at Rs - 19,990 Fitbit Alta HR Fitbit, the leader in connected health and fitness market, introduced Fitbit Alta HRTM and new advances in sleep tracking, giving you actionable insights and guidance in the Fitbit® app to make more informed decisions about your health and stay motivated to reach your wellness goals in style. Fitbit Alta HR is the world's slimmest fitness wristband with continuous heart rate tracking combining the benefits of PurePulse heart rate technology, automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking, up to seven days battery life and smart notifications in a versatile design. What's more? It is available in neutral and pop colors including fuchsia, coral, indigo, brown and black among others to match your style quotient. So give your sister this stylish fitness tracker and help her remain fit! Price- INR 14,999/ Fitbit Blaze Gift your brother this stylish Fitbit blaze available in gun metal, brown, black and blue for him to monitor his heart rate, calories burned, steps counted and more. Fitbit's most motivating and smartest fitness tracker - the Fitbit Blaze puts the emphasis on next generation health and fitness features first and foremost, such as PurePulse® continuous, wrist-based heart rate tracking; SmartTrackTM automatic exercise recognition; automatic sleep tracking; and FitStarTM by Fitbit on-screen workouts. Curated to fit your life, Fitbit Blaze includes the smart notifications that matter most like call, text and calendar alerts, so you can stay connected to what's important. It also has a long battery life that lasts up to 5 days , allowing you to keep up with your life, day and night. Price- INR 19,990/ Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless Ideal for your music enthusiast brother, the new MOMENTUM In-Ear Wireless combines sleek design, immaculate sound performance and take-anywhere mobility. This range includes wireless version with active noise cancellation for the ultimate way to experience superior audio with effortless style. The premium neckband headset made of luxurious, high-quality materials offers exceptional hi-fi wireless sound, NFC for simple one touch pairing, an integrated microphone, and a 22-hour battery life making it the perfect companion to mobile devices. Designed with style in mind, the new generation MOMENTUM is available in elegant Black and Ivory versions. Across the range, the fit and comfort of the new generation MOMENTUM headphones has been enhanced beyond the high standard set by previous models. The headband has been subtly redesigned, but now rounder in profile to make it even more comfortable. Price- INR 14,990 Versus New Logo New Logo, the new Versus Versace line for him and her, has an extremely iconic look. Available in time only and chrono versions, its identity is expressed by the top ring with engraved double logo. The version for men is a powerful chronograph: the XL case houses a quartz movement with three counters and an original succession of indexes and Arabic numeral hour markers. It comes in an energetic total look in black with blue dial and 5 different colours. The look is completed with a leather strap or IP gold /rose gold steel or two-colour bracelet, with the central links in Clou de Paris like the dial. Price- 15,990 Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM: Give your sibling the gift of music, this Raksha Bandhan! Groove to your favourite childhood tracks with the latest addition to the Ultimate Ears family of portable, seriously waterproof, go-anywhere speakers! This will surely bring siblings together. The super-portable WONDERBOOM delivers uncompromising sound quality with clear, crisp, non-stop sound, as well as big, beautiful bass and is available for just Rs 7,995/-