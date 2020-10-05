Just In
Reliance Digital 2020 Festival Special Offers On Electronics Gadgets
Are you looking for electronics products this festival season? Well, Reliance Digital has come up with attractive discounts and offers as the festival season is all set to kick start in India. During this sale, you can get special discounts and offers on a slew of electronics gadgets and irresistible offers on some of your favourite products.
The brand is offering up to 80% discount on some products and offerings across categories are available at cheap starting price than ever before. Below are some interesting deals on Reliance Digital that you can avail during this festival season.
Earphones, Headphones Starting From Rs. 299
Want to buy new headphones and earphones? Well, these products are available starting from Rs. 299 via Reliance Digital. There are audio accessories from various brands available at this price point.
Smart TVs Starting From Rs. 5,990
Smart TVs are the rage right now and you can get your hands on smart TVs from multiple brands. Also, there are budget offerings starting from as low as Rs. 5,990 on Reliance Digital.
Up To 40% Off On Wearables
Do you want to buy a wearable device? Well, the festival season sale on Reliance Digital will let you buy a smartwatch or smart band at up to a whopping 40% discount.
Storage Devices Starting From Rs. 399
Storage devices such as pen drives, memory cards, hard disk drives, and SSDs among others are available starting from Rs. 399 this festival season via Reliance Digital.
Tablets Starting From Rs. 7,990
Planning to get a tablet for your kids to attend online classes? If so, this is the right time as there are a slew of tablets on sale with a starting price of Rs. 7,990 on Reliance Digital.
Power Banks starting From Rs. 499
Power banks are portable accessories meant to charge smartphones and other devices on the go. During this festival season, you can get power banks starting from as low as Rs. 499.
DSLR Cameras Starting From Rs. 29,990
DSLRs are available via Reliance Digital during this festival season starting from Rs. 29,990. If you were wanting for a DSLR camera, then this is the right time you should not miss out.
Speakers Starting From Rs. 499
A well-engineered speaker system can redefine your movie watching experience and let you enjoy a cinematic experience and this is what you can get from as low as Rs. 499 during this sale.
