Reliance Digital Independence Day 2020 Sale: Great Deals And Offers On Gadgets

Up to 40% Off On Smartphones

As noted, the Reliance Digital Independence Day sale is offering up to 40% off on smartphones. Devices like the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung M series, Oppo Reno4 Pro, and more can be bought at Reliance Digital at a discount.

Up to 25% Off On Laptops

Apart from smartphones, Reliance Digital is offering up to 25% discount on laptops at the Reliance Digital Independence Day sale. Interested buyers can get many offers on brands like Dell for laptops like the Dell 7386 Inspiron laptop at just Rs. 88,499.

Up to 50% Off On Smart Watches And Smart Bands

There is also a huge discount on fitness gadgets like smart watches and smart bands. Reliance Digital Independence Day sale is offering up to 50% discount on smart watches from Amazfit. The Amazfit T-Rex is now available for Rs, 9,999. There is also a massive price cut on Samsung fitness bands.

Up to 50% Off On Headphones And Speakers

Reliance Digital Independence Day sale is also offering up to 50% discount on headphones and speakers. In fact, JBL headphones and speakers have up to 70% discount at the sale. This means you can get the JBL Flip 4 Portable Wireless speaker for just Rs. 7,499.

Up to 60% Off On TVs

Adding to the list of discounts is the price cut on televisions. Reliance Digital Independence Day sale is offering up to 60% off on TVs. For instance, the offer brings the Samsung 80 cm HD Smart LED TV for just Rs. 16,990.