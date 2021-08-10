ENGLISH

    Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale: Discounts On Laptops, Mobiles, TVs, Cameras, Headphones, And More

    By
    |

    While there were many discounts and offers on account of Independence Day, did you miss out on any and wondering what to do for discounts on your purchase? Well, you can visit Reliance Digital store for attractive deals. The retailer is hosting the Reliance Digital Independence Day sale for its buyers to upgrade to their favorite gadget at a discounted pricing.

     

    If you are looking forward to purchase any product, be it smartphones, laptops, TVs, camera, headphones, and more, then you can purchase the following products at a discount. Check out the offers you can avail on account of Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale from here.

    Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale

    If you are looking forward to purchase any product, be it smartphones, laptops, TVs, camera, headphones, and more, then you can purchase the following products at a discount. Check out the offers you can avail on account of Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale from here.

    Smart TVs Starting From Rs. 12,149

    As smart TVs are what you want to purchase, then you can upgrade to offerings from numerous brands starting from as low as Rs. 12,149. Check out the models available from here.

    Up To 53% Off On Smart Watches And Bands
     

    There are numerous smartwatches and smart bands out there from various brands. If you are a fitness freak and want a fitness band or a smartwatch that can track your vitals, then check out the options available on Reliance Digital.

    Smartphones Starting From Rs. 3,899

    Smartphones are available across price points and you can purchase your favorite smartphone starting from as low as Rs. 3,899 along with other benefits.

    Sound Bars Starting From Rs. 1,999

    Many people prefer soundbars of late as these replace the space consuming home theater systems and still deliver good quality surround sound experience. During the ongoing sale, you can get soundbars starting from Rs. 1,999.

    Laptops Starting From Rs. 16,900

    As the work from home trend is here to last, you can buy laptops priced from Rs. 16,900. You can get laptops from popular brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and others.

    Up To 70% Off On Audio Accessories

    Audio accessories such as earbuds, headphones, earphones, and more are available at an attractive discount of up to 70% via Reliance Digital right now.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
