Just In
- 6 min ago GP WhatsApp APK Download: How To Download GP WhatsApp Latest Version For Android?
-
- 28 min ago Vivo V20 SE Likely To Launch On November 2 In India; Pre-Order Details Revealed
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Users Experiencing Battery Drain Issue Post OxygenOS 11 Update: Report
- 2 hrs ago Lenovo K12 Note Renders Leak Possible Design
Don't Miss
- Movies Sonu Sood Gives Options To Man Asking Help In Reaching Maldives: Cycle Or Rickshaw?
- Automobiles Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Service In Mumbai: Introductory Offer & Other Details
- News Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav shares PM Modi's old clip to attack Nitish Kumar over 'scams'
- Sports IPL 2020: Pant, Pollard eye small milestones
- Finance Vodafone Idea To Spearhead Tariff Hike: CEO
- Lifestyle Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Inspires Us To Suit Up And Richa Chadha’s Kaftan Dress Decoded Too
- Travel 10 Best Places In Bangalore To Dine Out With Your Beloved This Karva Chauth
- Education DDU Entrance Exam Result 2020 Declared For UG & PG Admission 2020-21
Samsung Grand Diwali Fest Offers 2020: Up To 60% Off On Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TVs And More
Samsung has outdone other smartphone brands to secure the top position in terms of sales and popularity in India. To keep the numbers rising, the South Korean giant has come up with the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest sale 2020.
This festive offer goes beyond smartphones to include laptops, smart TVs, and other popular gadgets. In fact, the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is offering up to 60 percent discount on several electronic gadgets. Here's a detailed list to help you shop directly from Samsung.
Up To 40% Off On Samsung Smartphones
Starting with smartphones, several Samsung premium smartphones are available at up to 40 percent discount at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest sale. Some of the best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20+, newly launched Galaxy F41, and so on.
Up To 40% Off On Samsung Tablets
The list of discounted products at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest also includes Samsung tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A7, and so on are available at a discounted price. For instance, you can buy the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Rs. 21,999 only.
Up To 50% Off On Smart TVs
Smart TVs have become the need of the hour, not just for video playback, but even for gaming. Samsung smart TVs like The Frame QLED, 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV, and so on are available to buy at a discount at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest. In fact, The Frame is available for just Rs. 81,990.
Up To 25% Off On Home Appliances
The Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is also offering a discount on home appliances. The list includes washing machines, refrigerators, AC, microwaves, and so on. For instance, the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is offering the Samsung front load with Hygiene Steam washing machine for Rs. 33,400
Up To 50% Off On Accessories
The list also includes Samsung accessories like wireless charging stand, headphones, and even wearables like smartwatches. The Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is offering up to 50 percent discount on such accessories.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,499
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,885
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099