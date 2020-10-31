ENGLISH

    Samsung Grand Diwali Fest Offers 2020: Up To 60% Off On Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TVs And More

    Samsung has outdone other smartphone brands to secure the top position in terms of sales and popularity in India. To keep the numbers rising, the South Korean giant has come up with the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest sale 2020.

    Samsung Grand Diwali Fest Offers 2020
     

    This festive offer goes beyond smartphones to include laptops, smart TVs, and other popular gadgets. In fact, the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is offering up to 60 percent discount on several electronic gadgets. Here's a detailed list to help you shop directly from Samsung.

    Up To 40% Off On Samsung Smartphones

    Up To 40% Off On Samsung Smartphones

    Starting with smartphones, several Samsung premium smartphones are available at up to 40 percent discount at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest sale. Some of the best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20+, newly launched Galaxy F41, and so on.

    Up To 40% Off On Samsung Tablets

    Up To 40% Off On Samsung Tablets

    The list of discounted products at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest also includes Samsung tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A7, and so on are available at a discounted price. For instance, you can buy the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Rs. 21,999 only.

    Up To 50% Off On Smart TVs
     

    Up To 50% Off On Smart TVs

    Smart TVs have become the need of the hour, not just for video playback, but even for gaming. Samsung smart TVs like The Frame QLED, 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV, and so on are available to buy at a discount at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest. In fact, The Frame is available for just Rs. 81,990.

    Up To 25% Off On Home Appliances

    Up To 25% Off On Home Appliances

    The Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is also offering a discount on home appliances. The list includes washing machines, refrigerators, AC, microwaves, and so on. For instance, the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is offering the Samsung front load with Hygiene Steam washing machine for Rs. 33,400

    Up To 50% Off On Accessories

    Up To 50% Off On Accessories

    The list also includes Samsung accessories like wireless charging stand, headphones, and even wearables like smartwatches. The Samsung Grand Diwali Fest is offering up to 50 percent discount on such accessories.

    X