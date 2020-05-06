Just In
- 10 min ago Tom Cruise In Talks With NASA, SpaceX To Make A Movie In Space
-
- 23 min ago Not Having AarogyaSetu App Can Lead To 6 Months Jail Or Rs. 1,000 Fine
- 26 min ago Bois Locker Room Controversy Lands Instagram In Soup; Delhi Commission For Women Takes Action
- 30 min ago MediaTek Helio G85: What’s New In MediaTek’s Latest Gaming Chipset?
Don't Miss
- News Asymptomatic Indians cleared by UAE health authorities to fly back home from Thursday
- Movies Boys Locker Room: Sonam Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Swara Bhasker React To the Chat Room Case
- Lifestyle From Sanitiser To Burger, Katy Perry’s Costumes Will Certainly Fascinate You
- Sports Three reasons why Manchester United should sign Juventus outcast
- Automobiles Vespa BS6 Scooter Range Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs 93,035
- Finance Services Sector PMI Plunges To Record Low Of 5.4 In April; Lay-Offs Spike
- Travel Holiday Destinations For Your Post-Lockdown Travel List
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
Want To Upgrade Your TV Or AC? Samsung ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ Offer Is Here
During the coronavirus lockdown that is effective until May 17 across India, buyers can shop only for essential products and the delivery for non-essential items has been called off temporarily. In the meantime, consumers who were planning to upgrade the electronic appliances do not have any option right now.
To cash in on the same, Samsung has come up with the 'Stay Home, Stay Happy' cashback offer for users in India.
Going by the same, interested consumers can book the products they need online via the Samsung Shop and get express delivery from the nearest Samsung authorized retailer.
The delivered will take place within the locality. This move will be beneficial for those who were in plans to purchase TVs and digital appliances once the lockdown is lifted.
And, it will help consumers prebook the products they need without stepping out of their homes.
What's interesting is that consumers who make use of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy' offer will get offers on purchases consumer electronics products such as TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, and smart ovens.
Buyers can prebook these products from the Samsung Shop until May 8, 2020 and avail up to 15% cashback. Also, there is no-cost EMI payment option of up to 18 months apart from Express Delivery of the products.
Samsung Smart TVs On Discount
Well, as of Samsung smart TVs are available as a part of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe' discount sale. During the offer period, buyers can get up to 15% cash back, no-cost EMI and 1+1 extended warranty on the panel. Also, there is a 30-day free trial of ZEE5 Premium subscription pack.
Samsung Refrigerators On Discount
In addition to the additional cash back of up to 15% and no-cost EMI payment options, the Samsung refrigerators are available with up to 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor.
Samsung Washing Machines On Discount
During the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe' offer period, the Samsung washing machines are available with offers such as no-cost EMI and up to 15% cash back. Besides this, there will be 10 to 12 years of motor warranty.
Samsung Washing Machines On Discount
During the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe' offer period, the Samsung washing machines are available with offers such as no-cost EMI and up to 15% cash back. Besides this, there will be 10 to 12 years of motor warranty.
Samsung ACs On Discount
The Samsung air conditioners will also have similar offers such as cash back and no-cost EMI. Besides this, the ACs from the company come with free installation, 5-year PCB Controller Warranty, 5-year Condenser Warranty, and free AC Gas Recharge offer.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
9,899
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
31,999
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011