    Want To Upgrade Your TV Or AC? Samsung ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ Offer Is Here

    By
    |

    During the coronavirus lockdown that is effective until May 17 across India, buyers can shop only for essential products and the delivery for non-essential items has been called off temporarily. In the meantime, consumers who were planning to upgrade the electronic appliances do not have any option right now.

    Samsung ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy' Offers For You

     

    To cash in on the same, Samsung has come up with the 'Stay Home, Stay Happy' cashback offer for users in India.

    Going by the same, interested consumers can book the products they need online via the Samsung Shop and get express delivery from the nearest Samsung authorized retailer.

    The delivered will take place within the locality. This move will be beneficial for those who were in plans to purchase TVs and digital appliances once the lockdown is lifted.

    And, it will help consumers prebook the products they need without stepping out of their homes.
    What's interesting is that consumers who make use of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy' offer will get offers on purchases consumer electronics products such as TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, and smart ovens.

    Buyers can prebook these products from the Samsung Shop until May 8, 2020 and avail up to 15% cashback. Also, there is no-cost EMI payment option of up to 18 months apart from Express Delivery of the products.

    Samsung Smart TVs On Discount
     

    Well, as of Samsung smart TVs are available as a part of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe' discount sale. During the offer period, buyers can get up to 15% cash back, no-cost EMI and 1+1 extended warranty on the panel. Also, there is a 30-day free trial of ZEE5 Premium subscription pack.

    Samsung Refrigerators On Discount

    In addition to the additional cash back of up to 15% and no-cost EMI payment options, the Samsung refrigerators are available with up to 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor.

    Samsung Washing Machines On Discount

    During the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe' offer period, the Samsung washing machines are available with offers such as no-cost EMI and up to 15% cash back. Besides this, there will be 10 to 12 years of motor warranty.

    Samsung ACs On Discount

    The Samsung air conditioners will also have similar offers such as cash back and no-cost EMI. Besides this, the ACs from the company come with free installation, 5-year PCB Controller Warranty, 5-year Condenser Warranty, and free AC Gas Recharge offer.

    X