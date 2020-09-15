ShopClues ‘Big Bang Sale’ 2020: Starts On Sept 17, Up To 90% Offers On Electronics And Home Products

ShopClues, one of the known e-commerce portals is also hosting a sale starting this week where it will be selling products with discounts across different categories. The ‘Bing Bang Sale' is being hosted starting September 17 in the Indian market.

The sale will bring some lucrative offers which one can avail starting at Rs. 99. Also, a discount of up to 90 percent is being offered on products across fashion, personal grooming, home & Kitchen, and electronics.

If you are interested in the sale you can start adding the desired products to your wish-list starting today, i.e September 15. Following are the details:

Day 1 Offfers

Between 50-80% off on Fashion, Mobiles, Accessories, and General Merchandise.

Day 2 Offers

Save up to Rs. 2,000 on Electronics, Large Appliances, and Daily Essentials.

Day 3 Offers

Up to 90% off on Home and Kitchen, Small Appliances, and Footwear.

Day 4 Offers

Saving the best for the last, the Big Bang Sunday will offer hottest deals of the day, brand new arrivals, flat 50 % off and many more.