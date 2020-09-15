ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ShopClues ‘Big Bang Sale’ 2020: Starts On Sept 17, Up To 90% Offers On Electronics And Home Products

    By
    |

    Online shopping has seen a boom in India in the past few years. Several e-commerce platforms have become a one-stop destination for the consumers to buy not just household but electronics as well. Smartphones and other consumer electronics are amongst the most sold products on such platforms. These e-commerce platforms host sales where products are being offered at discounted prices to grab the audience.

    ShopClues ‘Big Bang Sale’ 2020: Starts Sept 17 With 90% Offers
     

    ShopClues, one of the known e-commerce portals is also hosting a sale starting this week where it will be selling products with discounts across different categories. The ‘Bing Bang Sale' is being hosted starting September 17 in the Indian market.

    The sale will bring some lucrative offers which one can avail starting at Rs. 99. Also, a discount of up to 90 percent is being offered on products across fashion, personal grooming, home & Kitchen, and electronics.

    If you are interested in the sale you can start adding the desired products to your wish-list starting today, i.e September 15. Following are the details:

    Day 1 Offfers

    Day 1 Offfers

    Between 50-80% off on Fashion, Mobiles, Accessories, and General Merchandise.

    Day 2 Offers

    Day 2 Offers

    Save up to Rs. 2,000 on Electronics, Large Appliances, and Daily Essentials.

    Day 3 Offers

    Day 3 Offers

    Up to 90% off on Home and Kitchen, Small Appliances, and Footwear.

    Day 4 Offers
     

    Day 4 Offers

    Saving the best for the last, the Big Bang Sunday will offer hottest deals of the day, brand new arrivals, flat 50 % off and many more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X