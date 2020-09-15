Just In
- 50 min ago OnePlus Watch Clears BIS Certification; India Launch Could Be Imminent
-
- 1 hr ago Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched In India: What It Offers?
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 8T Complete Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect
- 2 hrs ago Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 Get Permanent Price Cut For Indian Market
Don't Miss
- News Mamata tries to woo Hindus, days after attack by J P Nadda
- Movies Director Maruthi Slams Journalist For ‘Disgraceful Comment’ On Anushka Sharma’s Baby Bump Picture
- Lifestyle Kajal Aggarwal And Aditi Rao Hydari Will Inspire You To Curate Your Travel Wear Wishlist
- Sports IPL 2020: What will be Laxman's strategy to beef up Sunrisers Hyderabad's thin middle-order?
- Finance 147 BSE Stocks Hit Their 52-Week Highs On September 15, 2020
- Education TS EAMCET Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon
- Automobiles All-New 2020 Mahindra Thar Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch: Read More To Find Out
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India In September 2020
ShopClues ‘Big Bang Sale’ 2020: Starts On Sept 17, Up To 90% Offers On Electronics And Home Products
Online shopping has seen a boom in India in the past few years. Several e-commerce platforms have become a one-stop destination for the consumers to buy not just household but electronics as well. Smartphones and other consumer electronics are amongst the most sold products on such platforms. These e-commerce platforms host sales where products are being offered at discounted prices to grab the audience.
ShopClues, one of the known e-commerce portals is also hosting a sale starting this week where it will be selling products with discounts across different categories. The ‘Bing Bang Sale' is being hosted starting September 17 in the Indian market.
The sale will bring some lucrative offers which one can avail starting at Rs. 99. Also, a discount of up to 90 percent is being offered on products across fashion, personal grooming, home & Kitchen, and electronics.
If you are interested in the sale you can start adding the desired products to your wish-list starting today, i.e September 15. Following are the details:
Day 1 Offfers
Between 50-80% off on Fashion, Mobiles, Accessories, and General Merchandise.
Day 2 Offers
Save up to Rs. 2,000 on Electronics, Large Appliances, and Daily Essentials.
Day 3 Offers
Up to 90% off on Home and Kitchen, Small Appliances, and Footwear.
Day 4 Offers
Saving the best for the last, the Big Bang Sunday will offer hottest deals of the day, brand new arrivals, flat 50 % off and many more.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,450
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,800
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
73,000
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,798
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
0
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
34,492
-
14,620
-
1,02,815
-
10,999