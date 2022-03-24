This Alexa-Enabled Water Purifier Perfectly Fits A Smart Home Ecosystem

Access Critical Insights On Your Smartphone

IoT-enabled devices connect to smartphones via companion apps, giving users access to a variety of useful information. In Elara iPro's case, the Hindware smartphone application offers most of the information needed about a product that purifies water for safe drinking. The useful insights include- real-time TDS monitoring, tank status (water capacity in litres), remaining filter life and water consumption data.

Moreover, the mobile app displays a graph of TDS history for a more comprehensive understanding of the quality of water you are drinking, which is of utmost importance. In addition, the app also features a direct connection feature, which takes a while to establish, but allows direct connectivity between your phone and the purifier. The feature lets you access all important features without the need for an active internet connection.

Ask Alexa!!

The IoT-enabled water purifier also connects to Alexa smart speakers, thanks to the dedicated Alexa skill for Hindware smart appliances. When enabled, you can simply ask Alexa some important questions about the functionality of the water purifier. For instance, Alexa can inform you about the output water quality, filter life and total water purified in a day. Our Alexa speaker responses were pretty quick and accurate.

The Alexa skill could use some additions though. A voice command to register a complaint or to find out the status of an existing complaint will be very useful.

Pro-Active Maintenance

The water purifier has a touch display icon for online service call registration in case of failure or issue with the product. The touch panel has a dedicated customer care button to register complaints. You can also use the smartphone application for maintenance and service of the IoT-powered water purifier.

The app lets you register a complaint in a jiffy without going through the time-consuming IVR process. You can also track the status of filed complaints from the mobile application.

Important Product Details At Your Disposal

Even though this isn't an IoT feature, the ease of access to the digital information of the product is still much better than preserving hard copies. The 'Product detail' section displays all-important product details such as product name, type, model number, serial number, dealer name, date of purchase and end of warranty date. You can also attach the hard copy of your bill and can download the product's manual from the product section.