10 best hoverboards to buy in India

    Flipkart comes with some excellent offers on several hoverboards. The portal also caters several other amazing deals on other sports products. We have given a list of these hoverboards below which you can take a look. You can get varieties of hoverboard scooters irrespective of different price option.

    These hoverboard come with plenty of interesting features. They come with in-built Bluetooth speakers, so that you can get tuned to music while sporting out. Some hoverboards come with UL 2272 certified batteries, ensuring these products meet the all electrical safety standards and ensuring that the hoverboard you get is 100% safe for you.

    They come with better mother board infused with latest self-balancing technology, which offers the smoothest ride and most easily control. While, some hoverboards come with the built-in bright LED lights which can be seen while you ride during nights. There are plenty other spectacular features which can really make you fall for these wares.

    There are certain offers which you can also get on buying these merchandises. These are extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, no cost EMI option with better rates, 10 days replacement policy, and many more.

    Tygatec ECO_Bluetooth Music Speaker Hover board

    MRP: Rs 14,500
    Key Features

    • Type: Hoverboard
    • Made of plastic
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 6.5 mm

    sky wings skywings marshal 6.5 inch self balancing electric hoverboard

    MRP: Rs 14,845
    Key Specs

    • Type: segway mini pro
    • Made of aluminium, fiber
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 6.5 mm

    SWAGTRON T3 UL 2272 Certified Hands Free Two Wheel Self Balancing Scooter

    MRP: Rs 42,990
    Key Specs

    • Type: UL 2272 Certified Hands Free Two Wheel Self Balancing Scooter - With Bluetooth, App and SentryShield Battery
    • Made of Aluminium & Metal Chassis, Alloy Wheel
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 16.5 cm

    HOVERBOT Hoverboard 6.5 Speedway Bluetooth Music Speaker Hover board Scooter

    MRP: Rs 13,000
    Key Specs

    • Type: Speedway Bluetooth Music Speaker Hover board
    • Made of Aluminium, Fiber, Rubber
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 6.5 mm

    Umarson Smart 2 Wheel Self Balancing with LED Lights and Bluetooth Electric Scooter

    MRP: Rs 17,500
    Key Specs

    • Type: Electric Scooters
    • Made of Aluminium Alloy, ABS, PC Plastic
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 16.51 cm

    Playmango PM002 Electric Scooter (Blue)

    MRP: Rs 13,499
    Key Specs
    Type: Electric Scooters
    Made of ABS
    2 Wheels
    Wheel Diameter: 16.5 cm

    Uboard ECO Board Hoverboard 6.5" Wheel Electric Hoverboard Scooter

    MRP: Rs 17,999
    Key Specs

    • Type: Electric Hoverboard
    • Made of Plastics
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 16 mm

    Robotouch RBTL002 Self balancing scooters Scooter (Red)

    MRP: Rs 17,999
    Key Specs

    • Type: Self balancing scooters
    • Made of plastic
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 17 cm

    Strauss Self Balancing Skate Board Electric Scooter

    MRP: Rs 22,499
    Key Specs

    • Type: Electric Scooters
    • Made of Fiber, Aluminium
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 26 cm

    Speed Smart Self Balancing Chic Wheel 6.5 inch. Electric Scooter

    MRP: Rs 15,000
    Key Specs

    • Type: Electric Scooters
    • Made of Abs Aluminium Alloy
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 16.5 cm

    Creative Balancing Wheel Hover Board Scooter (Blue)

    MRP: Rs 14,999
    Key Specs

    • Type: Hover Board
    • Made of Plastic
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 8 mm

    KAZUAKI MOTO KZK-5 Electric Scooter (Blue)

    MRP: Rs 13,499
    Key Specs

    • Type: Electric Scooters
    • Made of Abs Aluminium Alloy
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 17.78 cm

    IBS SMART SELF-BALANCE WHEEL WITH BLUETOOTH KIDS HOVERBOARD

    MRP: Rs 25,999
    Key Specs

    • Type: ELECTRIC SCOOTER
    • Made of PLASTIC
    • 2 Wheels
    • Wheel Diameter: 125 mm

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
