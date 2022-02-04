Just In
Top Most Lovable Valentine's Day Best Tech Gifts On Amazon
We are curated some of the best presents that you can gift to your valentine which are easily available on Amazon. Unlike the normal gift like a food item or a flower, the gift we have chosen will make their life easy and these are definitely making their normal day-to-day life easy.
We have included products like Apple Airpods Pro, Sony WF-C500, LG Tone, and more. Check out our list of products and select the best product you will be interested in gifting to your loved one.
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (Orange)
Price: Rs. 5,990
Key Specs
- Sound Quality - DSEE restores high frequency sounds lost in compression
- Battery Life - Up to 10hr battery life, total up to 20hr with charging case
- Ratings - Splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating
- Built-In Mic - Easier, clearer hands-free calling
- Comfort - Small and light for a great fit and all day wear
- Design - Ergonomic Surface Design for Secure fit
- Portable - Go anywhere with pocket-sized case
- Easy button operation - WF-C500 Earbuds not only let you play, stop or skip through tracks and adjust the volume
Apple AirPods Pro
Price: Rs. 22,900
Key Specs
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit
- Sweat and water resistant
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"
- The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds
Price: Rs. 10,277
Key Specs
- LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U with Sleek and Minimal Design & Compact Charging Case -The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business.
- India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria-Free Earbuds -Equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging
- Prestigious MERIDIAN audio technology - It equally distributes the sound & gives a crystal clear output. Special equalizer by MERIDIAN gives an outstanding output & makes your experience more immersive.
- Noise Isolation to hear the outside world when you need to
- IPX4 Rated for Sweat - The sweat-resistant earbuds allow you to cover the extra mile when you run or when you have an intense workout session. It keeps your bud well protected from sweat when you grind hard.
- Total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle - all from one charge.
- Power Up in 5 Minutes - Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.
JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound. Battery : Battery capacity (mAh) - 4,800. Charging time (hrs) 2.5
- 12 Hours playtime under optimal audio setting. Voice Assistant integration : No
- IPX7 Waterproof allow you to enjoy music in rain or at your pool party
- Dual external passive radiator and all new racetrack-shaped driver delivers hight output
- PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up your party.
- Tough as it sounds
- What's in the box: 1 x JBL Flip 5, 1 x Type C USB cable, 1 x Safety Sheet, 1 x Quick Start Guide, 1 x Warranty Card
JBL Charge 4
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound- Experience JBL legendary sound with high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker
- 20 Hours of Playtime under optimum audio settings
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
- IPX7 Waterproof
- JBL Connect+ Technology enabling pairing of 100 JBL Speakers
- Dual Passive Bass Radiators
- Build-in Power bank- High-capacity 7500mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output.
Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless (TWS) Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds
Price: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- Noise Cancellation - Industry-leading noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1
- Sound Quality - Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec.
- Call Quality - Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments
- Smart Features - Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations
- Battery life - 24 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera (Flamingo Pink) Gift Box
Price: Rs. 4,916
Key Specs
- In Gift Box - Instax Mini 9 Camera + Instax Mini Film Pack 10x1 + Instax Photo Bunting + Instax Photo Album + Batteries + Camera Strap + Warranty Card + Instruction Manual
- Selfie mirror - you can check your framing with the mirror next to the lens
- High-key mode - setting the brightness adjustment dial to the high-key mode mark allows you to take pictures with a softer impression
- Simple operation for instant pictures, brightness adjustment dial
- Instax mini 9 automatically determines the best brightness for taking a picture, and lights up the most suitable setting based on your surroundings
Apple Watch SE
Price: Rs. 32,900
Key Specs
- GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
- Large Retina OLED display
- Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
- Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
- Swimproof design
- High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification
Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch
Price: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- Monitoring your blood oxygen levels by intelligently monitoring your (SpO2) blood oxygen levels. Basic Usage Battery Life: 21 days
- Super-Light weight body with only 19.5 grams, 8.95 MM Thin body, comfortable to wear day & night and during sports activities.
- 1.55 AMOLED Display with high 314 PPI Resolution for a crystal clear image and sharp details.
- 70+ built-in sports modes and 5 ATM water-resistance.
- 24H Heart Rate Tracking, Female cycle tracking, Sleep quality monitoring, Stress level monitoring and BIO tracker 2 PPG.
- Bluetooth music control directly from your watch while exercise without having to pull out your phone.
Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch
Price: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 1.64 inch Vivid AMOLED Display
- 10 Days Battery Life & Quick Charge Technology
- Quick-Workout Animations
- 96 Workout Modes
- Real-time Metrics & Professional guidance with animation workout mode
Mi Watch Revolve
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- Tracks 10 professional sports mode. First beat algorithm used for professional sports. Charging Time: < 2.5 hrs
- Monitor your key wellness indicator like Stress, Sleep, Body energy level..Battery capacity:420mAh
- Comes with Firstbeat motion algorithm â A leading analytics engine to track fitness and wellness.
- Battery runs up to 14 days on a single charge.
- Smart Always-on-Display. AMOLED display. 450 nits of brightness.
- User Friendly design with GPS and GLONASS Positioning Systems.
- Compatibille with Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above.
