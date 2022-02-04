Top Most Lovable Valentine's Day Best Tech Gifts On Amazon Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are curated some of the best presents that you can gift to your valentine which are easily available on Amazon. Unlike the normal gift like a food item or a flower, the gift we have chosen will make their life easy and these are definitely making their normal day-to-day life easy.

We have included products like Apple Airpods Pro, Sony WF-C500, LG Tone, and more. Check out our list of products and select the best product you will be interested in gifting to your loved one.

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (Orange) Price: Rs. 5,990

Key Specs Sound Quality - DSEE restores high frequency sounds lost in compression

Battery Life - Up to 10hr battery life, total up to 20hr with charging case

Ratings - Splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating

Built-In Mic - Easier, clearer hands-free calling

Comfort - Small and light for a great fit and all day wear

Design - Ergonomic Surface Design for Secure fit

Portable - Go anywhere with pocket-sized case

Easy button operation - WF-C500 Earbuds not only let you play, stop or skip through tracks and adjust the volume Apple AirPods Pro Price: Rs. 22,900

Key Specs Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 10,277

Key Specs LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U with Sleek and Minimal Design & Compact Charging Case -The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business.

India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria-Free Earbuds -Equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging

Prestigious MERIDIAN audio technology - It equally distributes the sound & gives a crystal clear output. Special equalizer by MERIDIAN gives an outstanding output & makes your experience more immersive.

Noise Isolation to hear the outside world when you need to

IPX4 Rated for Sweat - The sweat-resistant earbuds allow you to cover the extra mile when you run or when you have an intense workout session. It keeps your bud well protected from sweat when you grind hard.

Total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle - all from one charge.​

Power Up in 5 Minutes - Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime. JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs JBL Signature Sound. Battery : Battery capacity (mAh) - 4,800. Charging time (hrs) 2.5

12 Hours playtime under optimal audio setting. Voice Assistant integration : No

IPX7 Waterproof allow you to enjoy music in rain or at your pool party

Dual external passive radiator and all new racetrack-shaped driver delivers hight output

PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up your party.

Tough as it sounds

What's in the box: 1 x JBL Flip 5, 1 x Type C USB cable, 1 x Safety Sheet, 1 x Quick Start Guide, 1 x Warranty Card JBL Charge 4 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs JBL Signature Sound- Experience JBL legendary sound with high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker

20 Hours of Playtime under optimum audio settings

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

IPX7 Waterproof

JBL Connect+ Technology enabling pairing of 100 JBL Speakers

Dual Passive Bass Radiators

Build-in Power bank- High-capacity 7500mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output. Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless (TWS) Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs Noise Cancellation - Industry-leading noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1

Sound Quality - Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec.

Call Quality - Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments

Smart Features - Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations

Battery life - 24 hours long battery with Noise Canceling. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera (Flamingo Pink) Gift Box Price: Rs. 4,916

Key Specs In Gift Box - Instax Mini 9 Camera + Instax Mini Film Pack 10x1 + Instax Photo Bunting + Instax Photo Album + Batteries + Camera Strap + Warranty Card + Instruction Manual

Selfie mirror - you can check your framing with the mirror next to the lens

High-key mode - setting the brightness adjustment dial to the high-key mode mark allows you to take pictures with a softer impression

Simple operation for instant pictures, brightness adjustment dial

Instax mini 9 automatically determines the best brightness for taking a picture, and lights up the most suitable setting based on your surroundings Apple Watch SE Price: Rs. 32,900

Key Specs GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs Monitoring your blood oxygen levels by intelligently monitoring your (SpO2) blood oxygen levels. Basic Usage Battery Life: 21 days

Super-Light weight body with only 19.5 grams, 8.95 MM Thin body, comfortable to wear day & night and during sports activities.

1.55 AMOLED Display with high 314 PPI Resolution for a crystal clear image and sharp details.

70+ built-in sports modes and 5 ATM water-resistance.

24H Heart Rate Tracking, Female cycle tracking, Sleep quality monitoring, Stress level monitoring and BIO tracker 2 PPG.

Bluetooth music control directly from your watch while exercise without having to pull out your phone. Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs 1.64 inch Vivid AMOLED Display

10 Days Battery Life & Quick Charge Technology

Quick-Workout Animations

96 Workout Modes

Real-time Metrics & Professional guidance with animation workout mode Mi Watch Revolve Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs Tracks 10 professional sports mode. First beat algorithm used for professional sports. Charging Time: < 2.5 hrs

Monitor your key wellness indicator like Stress, Sleep, Body energy level..Battery capacity:420mAh

Comes with Firstbeat motion algorithm â A leading analytics engine to track fitness and wellness.

Battery runs up to 14 days on a single charge.

Smart Always-on-Display. AMOLED display. 450 nits of brightness.

User Friendly design with GPS and GLONASS Positioning Systems.

Compatibille with Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above.

