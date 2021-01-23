Just In
- 18 hrs ago BSNL Republic Day Offer 2021: Extends Validity Of Rs. 1,999 And Rs. 2,399 Long Term Plans
-
- 19 hrs ago How To Play MyGov Patriotic Quiz On Republic Day 2021
- 24 hrs ago Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo X60 Pro+, Realme C20, HONOR V40 5G, LG K42 And More
- 1 day ago List Of Reliance Jio 3GB Prepaid Plans In 2021
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In Their Colour-Coordinated Outfits
- Movies Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Mumbai Reception: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!
- News Farmers' unions issue dos and don'ts for tractor rally on Republic Day
- Sports ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Sloppy Odisha help Bengaluru rescue a point
- Automobiles 2021 Force Gurkha Near Production SUV Spied Testing With Accessories: Pics & Details
- Finance Markets To Be Volatile Ahead Of Union Budget And Monthly Expiry
- Education SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link To Download
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In January 2021
Vijay Sale Republic Sale 2021: Offers On Gadgets And Other Products
Republic Day is just around the corner and everyone is gearing up to celebrate the landmark day in Indian history. While e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have released the Republic Day sale, there are plenty of other merchants who are also rolling out sales and discounts on gadgets. For instance, the Vijay Sale Republic Sale is here with plenty of offers on gadgets and other products.
Up To 35% Off On Mega Offers On Mobiles
Starting with smartphones, the Vijay Sale Republic Sale is offering up to 35 percent off on mobiles. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Apple, Samsung, and so on are available at the Vijay Sale Republic Sale and buyers can have their pick with these smartphones.
Up To 60% Off On Mega Offer On Daily Essentials
Additionally, the Vijay Sale Republic Sale is offering up to off on daily essentials. Be it microwave ovens, cookware, kitchen appliances like mixers, juicers, and so on - one can get them at the Vijay Sale Republic Sale. Plus, they can access up to a 60 percent discount on these daily essentials.
Up To 50% Off On Mega Offers On Televisions & Soundbar
Televisions and soundbars are some of the most-demanded gadgets in recent times. If you're looking to buy a new television or a new soundbar, the Vijay Sale Republic Sale is the right place to shop as it offers up to a 50 percent discount.
Up To 72% Off On Mega Offers On Mobile & Computer Accessories
Mobile and computer accessories like chargers, cables, keyboards, earbuds, headphones, and other such accessories are available in a wide range now. The Vijay Sale Republic Sale is offering up to 72 percent discount on such mobile and computer accessories.
Up To 46% Off On Mega Offers On Home Appliances
Adding to the list of discounted gadgets are home appliances. The Vijay Sale Republic Sale is offering up to 46 percent discount on home appliances like refrigerators, ACs, dishwashers, and so on.
Up To 45% Off On Mega Offers On Laptops And iPads
Lastly, the Vijay Sale Republic Sale is offering a massive price cut on laptops and iPad. If you're looking to buy a new laptop or an iPad, the Vijay Sale Republic Sale is offering up to a 45 percent price cut on these devices.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370