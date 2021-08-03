Vijay Sales Apple Days: Discount Offers On Apple iPhone 12, 12 Mini, iPhone 11, Apple Watch, iPad, And More

The company is announced new offers for Apple products. You can visit Vijay Sales' online portal to grab instant deals on Apple iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and more. In this article we have curated the list of Apple devices that you can buy during the Apple Days sale from Vijay sales with discounts and offers in the mix:

Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB Storage, Black)

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 75,990 ; MRP : Rs. 79,900 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 3,910)

Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB Storage, Black) is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,990 onwards during the sale

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB Storage, Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 63,499 ; MRP : Rs. 69,900 (9% off) (You Save Rs. 6,401)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB Storage, Black) is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 63,499 onwards during the sale

Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB Storage, White)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 52,172 ; MRP : Rs. 54,900 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 2,728)

Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB Storage, White) is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,172 onwards during the sale

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB Storage, Pacific Blue)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,19,999 ; MRP : Rs.1,29,900 (8% off) (You Save Rs. 9,901)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB Storage, Pacific Blue) is available at 8% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,19,999 onwards during the sale

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB Storage, White)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 67,999 ; MRP ; MRP : Rs.74,900 (9% off) (You Save Rs. 6,901)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB Storage, White) is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm M00M3HN/A

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,190MRP₹43,900 (6% off) (You Save Rs. 2,710)

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm M00M3HN/A (128 GB Storage, White) is available at 6% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 41,190 onwards during the sale.

Apple Watch SE MYDT2HN/A GPS 44mm

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 30,900 ; MRP : Rs. 32,900 (6% off) (You Save Rs. 2,000)

Apple Watch SE MYDT2HN/A GPS 44mm (128 GB Storage, White) is available at 6% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 30,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPad 7th Gen 32 GB 10.2 inch with Wi-Fi + Cellular (Space Grey)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 30,500 ; MRP : Rs. 40,900 (25% off) (You Save Rs. 10,400)

Apple iPad 7th Gen 32 GB 10.2 inchis available at 25% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 30,500 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPad 8th Gen 32GB Wi- Fi + Cellular (Space Grey)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 30,900 ; MRP : Rs. 32,900 (6% off) (You Save Rs. 2,000)

Apple iPad 8th Gen 32GB Wi- Fi + Cellular (Space Grey) is available at 6% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 30,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple MWP22HN/A Airpods Pro With Wireless Case

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP : Rs. 24,900 (16% off) (You Save Rs. 3,910)

Apple MWP22HN/A Airpods Pro With Wireless Case is available at 16% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple MY5H2HN/A Homepod Mini Smart Speaker (White)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,490 ; MRP : Rs. 9,900 (4% off) (You Save Rs. 410)

Apple MY5H2HN/A Homepod Mini Smart Speaker (White) is available at 4% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 9,490 onwards during the sale.

Apple MGN63HN/A MacBook Air

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 87,900 ; MRP : Rs. 92,900 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 5,000)

Apple MGN63HN/A MacBook Air is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 87,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple MGN73HN/A MacBook Air

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,12,000 ; MRP : Rs. 1,17,900 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 5,900)

Apple MGN73HN/A MacBook Air is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Apple Days. You can get this device for Rs. 1,12,000 onwards during the sale.