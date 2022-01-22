Vijay Sales Republic Day 2022 Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Smart TVs, And More

Up To 58% Off On Smart TVs

You can get entertainment deals in the form of discounts on smart TVs. There will be up to 60 discount off on smart TVs from brands such as Sony, LG, Mi, Samsung and more.

Up To 22% Off On Smartphones

Are you looking forward to purchase smartphones? Well, you can get these models at up to 22 percent discount during the ongoing sale on Vijay Sales.

Up To 35% Off On Laptops

As work from home has again picked up, you can buy laptops that suit your requirement at a discount of up to 35 percent on account of the Republic Day Sale.

Up To 45% Off On Tablets

Tablet devices are never off the trend and you can get your hands on these products at up to 45 percent. Take a look at the offers on Vijay Sales to buy one such device.

Up To 28% Off On Cameras

Photography enthusiasts who wanted to purchase cameras can check out Vijay Sales as the retailer is offering up to 25 percent discount on the same.

Truly Wireless Headsets Starting From Rs. 899

TWS or truly wireless headsets are a trend of late and these are available from various brands. You can get TWS headsets from as low as Rs. 899 from Vijay Sales.

Smartwatches Starting From Rs. 1,599

Smartwatches and fitness bands can be purchased starting from Rs. 1,599 during the ongoing sale on account of Republic Day.

Neckbands Starting From Rs. 399

Are you looking out for neckband-style headphones? Well, you can get your hands on these headphones starting from as low as Rs. 399.

Power Banks Starting From Rs. 699

If you travel a lot and want to purchase a power bank, then the online retailer Vijay Sales provides you a discount so that you can buy these accessories from as low as Rs. 699.