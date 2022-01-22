Just In
- 19 hrs ago Airtel, Jio, Vi ‘Work From Home’ Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 300
- 20 hrs ago Realme 9i Vs Realme 8i: Is The Precursor Still Worth Buying?
- 20 hrs ago WhatsApp Working On New Feature To Transfer Chats From Android Phone To New iPhone
- 1 day ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped
Don't Miss
- Sports ISL: ATKMB vs OFC, Highlights: ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha entertain but fail to score
- Movies Saani Kaayidham: The Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime Video
- News Kerala, Tamil Nadu oppose proposal to tweak IAS rules, ask PM Modi to drop move
- Education National Girl Child Day: History, Significance And Essay On Rashtriya Balika Diwas For Students
- Finance Single Volume Economic Survey Likely, May Project Growth Rate of Around 9 Per Cent
- Lifestyle 60% COVID Deaths In 'Third Wave' Among Partially Or Completely Unvaccinated: Max Study
- Automobiles TVS Jupiter 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125: Design, Powertrain, & More
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In North India In Winter Of 2022
Vijay Sales Republic Day 2022 Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Smart TVs, And More
As Republic Day is nearing, it is raining discounts, both online and offline. Vijay Sales, an online retailer is offering attractive discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. If you are looking forward to purchase any of these new products, then you can take a look at the discounts and deals listed on Vijay Sales.
During the Mega Republic Day Sale, you can get up to 60 percent discount. Also, you can get up to 10 percent cashback on using select payment modes. Take a look at the discounts and offers you can avail during the Vijay Sales Republic Day 2022 offer from below.
Up To 58% Off On Smart TVs
You can get entertainment deals in the form of discounts on smart TVs. There will be up to 60 discount off on smart TVs from brands such as Sony, LG, Mi, Samsung and more.
Up To 22% Off On Smartphones
Are you looking forward to purchase smartphones? Well, you can get these models at up to 22 percent discount during the ongoing sale on Vijay Sales.
Up To 35% Off On Laptops
As work from home has again picked up, you can buy laptops that suit your requirement at a discount of up to 35 percent on account of the Republic Day Sale.
Up To 45% Off On Tablets
Tablet devices are never off the trend and you can get your hands on these products at up to 45 percent. Take a look at the offers on Vijay Sales to buy one such device.
Up To 28% Off On Cameras
Photography enthusiasts who wanted to purchase cameras can check out Vijay Sales as the retailer is offering up to 25 percent discount on the same.
Truly Wireless Headsets Starting From Rs. 899
TWS or truly wireless headsets are a trend of late and these are available from various brands. You can get TWS headsets from as low as Rs. 899 from Vijay Sales.
Smartwatches Starting From Rs. 1,599
Smartwatches and fitness bands can be purchased starting from Rs. 1,599 during the ongoing sale on account of Republic Day.
Neckbands Starting From Rs. 399
Are you looking out for neckband-style headphones? Well, you can get your hands on these headphones starting from as low as Rs. 399.
Power Banks Starting From Rs. 699
If you travel a lot and want to purchase a power bank, then the online retailer Vijay Sales provides you a discount so that you can buy these accessories from as low as Rs. 699.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115