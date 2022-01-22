ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vijay Sales Republic Day 2022 Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Smart TVs, And More

    By
    |

    As Republic Day is nearing, it is raining discounts, both online and offline. Vijay Sales, an online retailer is offering attractive discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. If you are looking forward to purchase any of these new products, then you can take a look at the discounts and deals listed on Vijay Sales.

     
    Vijay Sales Republic Day 2022 Discount Offers On Gadgets

    During the Mega Republic Day Sale, you can get up to 60 percent discount. Also, you can get up to 10 percent cashback on using select payment modes. Take a look at the discounts and offers you can avail during the Vijay Sales Republic Day 2022 offer from below.

    Up To 58% Off On Smart TVs

    Up To 58% Off On Smart TVs

    You can get entertainment deals in the form of discounts on smart TVs. There will be up to 60 discount off on smart TVs from brands such as Sony, LG, Mi, Samsung and more.

    Up To 22% Off On Smartphones

    Up To 22% Off On Smartphones

    Are you looking forward to purchase smartphones? Well, you can get these models at up to 22 percent discount during the ongoing sale on Vijay Sales.

    Up To 35% Off On Laptops
     

    Up To 35% Off On Laptops

    As work from home has again picked up, you can buy laptops that suit your requirement at a discount of up to 35 percent on account of the Republic Day Sale.

    Up To 45% Off On Tablets

    Up To 45% Off On Tablets

    Tablet devices are never off the trend and you can get your hands on these products at up to 45 percent. Take a look at the offers on Vijay Sales to buy one such device.

    Up To 28% Off On Cameras

    Up To 28% Off On Cameras

    Photography enthusiasts who wanted to purchase cameras can check out Vijay Sales as the retailer is offering up to 25 percent discount on the same.

    Truly Wireless Headsets Starting From Rs. 899

    Truly Wireless Headsets Starting From Rs. 899

    TWS or truly wireless headsets are a trend of late and these are available from various brands. You can get TWS headsets from as low as Rs. 899 from Vijay Sales.

    Smartwatches Starting From Rs. 1,599

    Smartwatches Starting From Rs. 1,599

    Smartwatches and fitness bands can be purchased starting from Rs. 1,599 during the ongoing sale on account of Republic Day.

    Neckbands Starting From Rs. 399

    Neckbands Starting From Rs. 399

    Are you looking out for neckband-style headphones? Well, you can get your hands on these headphones starting from as low as Rs. 399.

    Power Banks Starting From Rs. 699

    Power Banks Starting From Rs. 699

    If you travel a lot and want to purchase a power bank, then the online retailer Vijay Sales provides you a discount so that you can buy these accessories from as low as Rs. 699.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X