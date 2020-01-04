Just In
Week 1, 2020 Launch Roundup: Dell XPS 13, Vivo S1 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Watch Color And More
The starting week of 2020 doesn't look so promising, as we have seen only a few smartphones and other electronics launches. As the month progresses, we will, however, witness more launches. In the coming days, we will also see premium offerings from OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, etc. Let's have a look at some of the products that have seen the light during week 1 of 2020.
The Vivo S1 Pro is the latest mid-range smartphone which is launching on January 4th, 2020, in India. The users will find handset sporting a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.
The phone will get powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, suitably designed for the mid-budget smartphone category. The iconic part of the smartphone is the incorporation of 48MP diamond AI quad rear cameras, along with a 32MP AI selfie sensor.
In the laptop category, you can go with the newly launched Dell Latitude 9510 that for the first time gets installed with 5G support. The laptop offers 30 hours of battery life and sports a 15-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
You can look for the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color that comes with a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, 1540 customizable color combinations, and battery life up to 14 days. Read on to know the detailed specs of the enlisted products.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Dell Latitude 9510 with 5G support
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD (1.920x1.080) InfinityEdge 16:9, Gorilla Glass 6, 400 nits, sGRB 100%, soporte para Active Pen
- Intel Core i7 (hasta vPro)
- 16 GB LPDDR3 SDRAM 2.133 MHz
- Intel UHD Graphics
- WiFi Display
- 5G mobile broadband support
Dell XPS 13
Key Specs
- a 13.4-inch display whose resolution can go up to UHD+(3,840 x 2,400 pixels)
- powered by the 10th gen Intel Core processors
- starting from Intel Core i3 (1005G1)
- quad-core Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor
- up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics, while the storage goes up to 2TB PCIe (3x4) SSD
- Windows 10
- a 52WHr battery that can be juiced up by a 45W AC adapter via a Type-C port
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α 2-in-1
Key Specs
- 13.3″ QLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD Display
- 10th generation Intel Core Processor with Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB / 12GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB / 512GB / Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe), MicroSD
- 720p HD camera, Dual Array Digital Mic
- Stereo Speakers (1.5 W x 2)
- Active Pen (sold separately)
- Fingerprint sensor
- Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2, USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, HDMI
- 54 Wh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi Watch Color with 1.3-inch
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen
- Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS
- Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes
- Xiaoai voice assistant
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 420mAh battery
Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini true wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 1.5hr
Vivo S1 Pro
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
