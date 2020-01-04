Week 1, 2020 Launch Roundup: Dell XPS 13, Vivo S1 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Watch Color And More

The Vivo S1 Pro is the latest mid-range smartphone which is launching on January 4th, 2020, in India. The users will find handset sporting a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.

The phone will get powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, suitably designed for the mid-budget smartphone category. The iconic part of the smartphone is the incorporation of 48MP diamond AI quad rear cameras, along with a 32MP AI selfie sensor.

In the laptop category, you can go with the newly launched Dell Latitude 9510 that for the first time gets installed with 5G support. The laptop offers 30 hours of battery life and sports a 15-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

You can look for the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color that comes with a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, 1540 customizable color combinations, and battery life up to 14 days. Read on to know the detailed specs of the enlisted products.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Dell Latitude 9510 with 5G support

Key Specs

5 inch FHD (1.920x1.080) InfinityEdge 16:9, Gorilla Glass 6, 400 nits, sGRB 100%, soporte para Active Pen

Intel Core i7 (hasta vPro)

16 GB LPDDR3 SDRAM 2.133 MHz

Intel UHD Graphics

WiFi Display

5G mobile broadband support

Dell XPS 13

Key Specs

a 13.4-inch display whose resolution can go up to UHD+(3,840 x 2,400 pixels)

powered by the 10th gen Intel Core processors

starting from Intel Core i3 (1005G1)

quad-core Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor

up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics, while the storage goes up to 2TB PCIe (3x4) SSD

Windows 10

a 52WHr battery that can be juiced up by a 45W AC adapter via a Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α 2-in-1

Key Specs

13.3″ QLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD Display

10th generation Intel Core Processor with Intel UHD Graphics

8GB / 12GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB / 512GB / Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe), MicroSD

720p HD camera, Dual Array Digital Mic

Stereo Speakers (1.5 W x 2)

Active Pen (sold separately)

Fingerprint sensor

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2, USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, HDMI

54 Wh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color with 1.3-inch

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC

Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS

Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes

Xiaoai voice assistant

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

420mAh battery

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini true wireless earbuds

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 1.5hr

Vivo S1 Pro

Key Specs