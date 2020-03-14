ENGLISH

    Week 12, 2020 Launch Roundup: Nubia RedMagic 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max And More

    By
    |

    The world of technology is progressing at a rapid pace with several brands bringing many new offerings to customers. Not only smartphones but various products such as smart TVs, headphones, and many categories are witnessing new launches on a timely basis. In addition to global announcements, even the Indian market has been witnessing new launches.

    Week 12, 2020 Launch Roundup: Price, Specifications And More
     

    Recently, the much awaited Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have been launched in India. These smartphones have almost similar specifications except for the camera department.

    These phones are all set to go on sale in the coming days. Besides this, the global announcements in the sector include the nubia RedMagic 5G gaming smartphone and the Vivo NEX 3S 5G.

    Also, there have been numerous smart TV launches in the country of late. Vu launched new models in various sizes such as 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. And, Sony came up with a new handycam with 4K video recording support. Having said that, here is a list of devices that have been launched in India last week.

    Nubia RedMagic 5G

    Nubia RedMagic 5G

    ZTE's nubia brand unveiled the RedMagic 5G gaming smartphone a few days back. As it is a gaming smartphone, the device features 144Hz refresh rate, a sliding response time of 45ms and more. Also, the smartphone comes with an L-shaped cooling pipe and Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0.

     

    Tenda F6 V4.0 Wireless N300

    Tenda F6 V4.0 Wireless N300

    Tenda launched the F6 V4.0 Wireless N300 router priced at Rs. 1,199. It features a 2x2 MIMO technology, a Qualcomm processor, Repeater mode, 4 omni-directional antennas, and more.

     

    Redmi Note 9 Pro And Note 9 Pro Max
     

    Redmi Note 9 Pro And Note 9 Pro Max

    Redmi announced the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India priced starting from Rs. 12,999. Both these smartphones have almost similar specifications except for a few notable differences such as primary camera sensor and fast-charging technology.

    Sony FDR-AX43 4K Handycam

    Sony FDR-AX43 4K Handycam

    Sony FDR-AX43 4K Handycam has been launched with many features such as high-performance AF, 20x optical zoom, Balanced Optical SteadyShot, and more. The Sony FDR-AX43 is priced at Rs. 83,490.

    Vu Premium TV (43

    Vu Premium TV (43", 50" and 55")

    A few days back, Vu launched new premium 4K TVs in three different sizes. These TVs are priced starting from Rs. 29,999 and come with high-end HDR10 and VOD technology.

    Vivo NEX 3S 5G

    Vivo NEX 3S 5G

    Vivo NEX 3S 5G has been unveiled in China with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device features a UFS 3.1 storage unlike UFS 3.0 as seen on most flagship smartphones. And, there is a 4500mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
