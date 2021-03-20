Week 12, 2021 Launch Roundup: LAVA Magnum XL, Samsung Galaxy A52, Micromax IN 1, iQOO Neo 5 5G And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Technology brands have been consistent in terms of product launches right from the beginning of this year. We have seen several new devices in the smartphones and accessories markets. Lava, the homegrown smartphone brand launched new tablets called Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory designed for students. Samsung has also unveiled much anticipated Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 smartphones in the country. Now you might be wondering why are we speaking about the new product launches.

Well, we have been compiling a launch round-up of smartphone and other digital accessories every week. This article is a Week 12 launch round-up. The list includes several new devices from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Micromax, HTC, and others. Take a look: Lava Magnum XL Key Specs 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness

2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10

5MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G (with voice calling)

6100mAh battery Lava Aura Key Specs 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness

2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G (with voice calling)

5100mAh battery Lava Ivory Key Specs 7-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10

5MP autofocus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G (with voice calling)

4100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52 Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz (4G) / 120Hz (5G) refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA (A52 5G), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Galaxy A72 Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Micromax IN 1 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMCP) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones Key Specs Impedance: 16 Ω

Transducer principle: Single Dynamic Driver, Pressure Chamber

Sound pressure level (SPL): 124 dB (1 kHz / 1 Vrms)

Weight w/o cable: 4 g

Ear coupling: In-Ear

Cable length: 125 cm

Frequency response: 6 Hz - 20 kHz

THD: < 0,08 % (1 kHz, 94 dB SPL) Redmi Smart TV X50, X55 and X65 Key Specs 50 / 55 / 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 92% DCPI-3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 5ms response time

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android 10 with PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 with eARC, 2 x USB, Optical, AUX port, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc

Mi Voice remote

30W (15W x 2) speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass through via e-ARC iQOO Neo 5 5G Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400mAh (Typical) battery Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (32″ HD and 43″ FHD) Key Specs 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 8ms response time

43-inch (1920×1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 8ms response time

1.5 GHz Quad-Core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 Quad Core GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

Fire OS 6.0 with Alexa support

Dual Band Wi-Fi Support (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0,2 x HDMI (1 has ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet

20 Watts Stereo speakers, Dolby Audio & TruSurround Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (43″, 50″ and 55″ Ultra HD) Key Specs 43 / 50 / 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 350 nits brightness, 9ms response time, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

1.95 GHz Quad-Core Amlogic Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU

1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage

Fire OS 7.0 with Alexa support

Dual Band Wi-Fi Support, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI with ARC, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x Optical Audio Output, Ethernet

20 Watts Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital HTC Wildfire E3 Key Specs 6.517-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) 19.5:9 display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3950mAh (Minimum) built-in battery

