Week 12, 2021 Launch Roundup: LAVA Magnum XL, Samsung Galaxy A52, Micromax IN 1, iQOO Neo 5 5G And More
Technology brands have been consistent in terms of product launches right from the beginning of this year. We have seen several new devices in the smartphones and accessories markets. Lava, the homegrown smartphone brand launched new tablets called Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory designed for students. Samsung has also unveiled much anticipated Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 smartphones in the country. Now you might be wondering why are we speaking about the new product launches.
Well, we have been compiling a launch round-up of smartphone and other digital accessories every week. This article is a Week 12 launch round-up. The list includes several new devices from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Micromax, HTC, and others. Take a look:
Lava Magnum XL
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness
- 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10
- 5MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G (with voice calling)
- 6100mAh battery
Lava Aura
Key Specs
- 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness
- 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G (with voice calling)
- 5100mAh battery
Lava Ivory
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10
- 5MP autofocus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G (with voice calling)
- 4100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz (4G) / 120Hz (5G) refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA (A52 5G), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Galaxy A72
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Micromax IN 1
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMCP) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones
Key Specs
- Impedance: 16 Ω
- Transducer principle: Single Dynamic Driver, Pressure Chamber
- Sound pressure level (SPL): 124 dB (1 kHz / 1 Vrms)
- Weight w/o cable: 4 g
- Ear coupling: In-Ear
- Cable length: 125 cm
- Frequency response: 6 Hz - 20 kHz
- THD: < 0,08 % (1 kHz, 94 dB SPL)
Redmi Smart TV X50, X55 and X65
Key Specs
- 50 / 55 / 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 92% DCPI-3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 5ms response time
- Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android 10 with PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 with eARC, 2 x USB, Optical, AUX port, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc
- Mi Voice remote
- 30W (15W x 2) speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass through via e-ARC
iQOO Neo 5 5G
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (32″ HD and 43″ FHD)
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 8ms response time
- 43-inch (1920×1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 8ms response time
- 1.5 GHz Quad-Core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 Quad Core GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Fire OS 6.0 with Alexa support
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Support (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0,2 x HDMI (1 has ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet
- 20 Watts Stereo speakers, Dolby Audio & TruSurround
Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (43″, 50″ and 55″ Ultra HD)
Key Specs
- 43 / 50 / 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 350 nits brightness, 9ms response time, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 1.95 GHz Quad-Core Amlogic Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Fire OS 7.0 with Alexa support
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Support, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI with ARC, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x Optical Audio Output, Ethernet
- 20 Watts Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital
HTC Wildfire E3
Key Specs
- 6.517-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) 19.5:9 display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3950mAh (Minimum) built-in battery
