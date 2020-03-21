Week 13, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A41, Nokia 8.3 5G, Realme 6i, Motorola razr And More

Not only smartphones, but the tech-brands also have introduced other products such as headphones, tablets, and laptops that make our lives easier. Now, we are officially entering week 14 of the year 2020. And several products have been introduced recently. Every week we do a launch round-up of the latest entrants in the technology space.

This week also we are listing out the products that were introduced in week 13 of this year. From Samsung Galaxy A41 to Sennheiser's new Bluetooth Headphones and Apple's MacBook AIR 2020, multiple launches have taken place in the past. If you have missed out on any, then you don't need to worry, as we are listing the new products in this article for you.

Nokia 5310 feature phone

Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

MT6260A processor

8MB RAM, 16MB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Series 30+ OS

VGA rear camera with LED flash

2G (900/1800), WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.9, micro USB

1200mAh removable battery

Nokia 1.3 Android 10 (Go edition)

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 display

1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Single / Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery with 5w charging

Nokia 5.3

Key Specs

6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 5MP wide-angle camera , 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE,

4000mAh with 10W charging

Nokia 8.3 5G

Key Specs

6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with miroSD

Android 10

Single / Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Sennheiser 350BT

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Superior wireless sound with deep dynamic bass

AAC and AptX Low Latency

30hour battery life

Intuitive controls including Virtual Assistant button

USBC fast charging

Sennheiser 450BT

Key Specs

Superior listening experience with JBL Pure Bass sound

With Mic:Yes

Battery life: 30 hrs

Active Noise Cancellation: Blocks unwanted background noise

Samsung Galaxy A41

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

25MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch

Key Specs

11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI

12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI

Octa-Core A12Z Bionic 7nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 8-core GPU and M12 motion coprocessor

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB variants

iPadOS 13.4

Rear Camera: Main wide Camera: 12MP, f/1.8 aperture, Secondary Ultra wide Angle: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter, Quad-LED True Tone flash,

7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, f/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode

Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash, SmartHDR

Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio

4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

12.9-inch - 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Apple MacBook Air 2020

Key Specs

13.3-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 227 PPI Retina display with True Tone

1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 (Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache) / 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz, with 6MB L3 cache) 10th-generation processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics

8GB 3733MHz RAM, 256GB /512GB SSD storage

macOS Catalina

Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad

Stereo speakers, Wide stereo sound, Support for Dolby Atmos playback, Three-mic array with directional beamforming, 3.5 mm headphone jack

2x Thunderbolt 3 ports for Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40Gb/s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s))

Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0

49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery

Noise Shots Groove true wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Qualcomm aptX with environmental noise cancellation

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control

Water-resistant (IPX7), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Round charging case with metallic finish

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

Lightweight design at 4.5g per earbud, 65g with the case

40mAh battery offers 6 hours of standalone playback, 720mAh

battery in the case offers 36 hours of total backup, USB Type-C charging port

Samsung Galaxy M21

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Vivo X30 Pro 5G

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP primary camera + 8MP + 32MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh (typical) battery

OPPO Reno3 4G

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

EQ8 Earbuds

Key Specs

SUPERIOR SOUND AND POWERFUL BASS - The all new Qualcomm QCC 3020 chip and Bluetooth 5.0 delivers exceptional sound quality with quick and stable wireless connection.

TUNED SOUND CURVE- Tuned with unique sound signature to handle all the highs, mids and lows, these earphones ensure that you don't miss any part or component of your music.

SWISS DESIGN - Finely sculpted with impeccable precision, the EQ8 earbuds are sure to grab all the attention.

LIGHTWEIGHT, COMFORT and SECURE FIT - We have perfected the ergonomics on the EQ8 earbuds for a comfortable secure fit. You can do whatever you want without worrying about losing your earbuds.

MARATHON BATTERY - A single charge will keep your music on for 7 hours and the powerful 500 mAh rechargeable battery gives you extra 30 hours.

WATERPROOF, SWEATPROOF AND DUSTPROOF - with IPX5 rating, these earbuds are perfect for any indoor or outdoor activity.

ENC CVC 8.0 WIND CANCELLATION TECHNOLOGY - The recipient hears a clean, distortion free voice free from all background noise as if you were talking face to face.

Realme 6i

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Moto E6s 2020

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with 5W charging

Key Specs

43 / 50 /55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 500 nits (43″) / 550 nits (50, 55 and 65″) brightness

Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali - 450 Dual-Core GPU

1.75GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0, Chromecast built-in

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, IR, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port

Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Hotkeys on Remote

30W Box Bottom Firing Speaker with Dolby Audio, DTS surround sound

Toreto Blast-209

Key Specs

Blast wireless headphones have been engineered using ultra-soft leather material for your neck to provide you utmost comfort, while you enjoy your favourite songs.

If you wish to listen to your music with some extra bass, Blast is all what you need. These stylish headphones give an extra punch to your favourite sound tracks with rich and strong bass.

One of the amazing features of Blast headphones is that it switches off automatically when not in use. Other key features include easy control functions with play/pause/power button, call answer button, volume button as well as aux port.

Just connect your Blast headphones with Bluetooth and you can enjoy wireless connection between your smartphone and headphone for the distance of upto 8-10m.

Motorola razr

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

2510mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh

Key Specs

10W Qi wireless fast charging

USB PD / QC 3.0 / QC 2.0

18W USB Type-C input (5V-3A, 9V-2A, 12V-1.5A)

18W USB Type-A output (5V-2.4A, 9V-2A, 12V-1.5A)

12-layer protective design against overheating, over current,

short circuits and more

Charging time: 4 hours with 18W charger, 6 hours with 10W charger

Nokia C2 Android Go Edition 4G phone

Key Specs