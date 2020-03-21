Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Rashami Desai: ‘I Was In Deep Depression For Almost Four Years And I Really Wanted To Leave Life’
- News Delhi couple taken off Delhi-Bound Rajdhani train after quarantine seal found on husband's hand
- Sports WATCH! Shreyas Iyer turns magician to drive the Stay At Home message
- Finance Some Relief For Airlines: ATF Prices Cut Before Schedule
- Lifestyle 8 Money-Related Golden Rules To Follow When You Share Expenses With Your Partner
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental 650 BS6 Prices Revealed: Motorcycle Arrive At Dealerships
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Week 13, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A41, Nokia 8.3 5G, Realme 6i, Motorola razr And More
Ever since we set our foot in the year 2020, we have seen a plethora of smartphone launches. Right from the beginning of this year, the smartphone industry has been proactive and several brands have launched their iteration of budget, mid-range, and flagship smartphones catering to the needs of the masses.
Not only smartphones, but the tech-brands also have introduced other products such as headphones, tablets, and laptops that make our lives easier. Now, we are officially entering week 14 of the year 2020. And several products have been introduced recently. Every week we do a launch round-up of the latest entrants in the technology space.
This week also we are listing out the products that were introduced in week 13 of this year. From Samsung Galaxy A41 to Sennheiser's new Bluetooth Headphones and Apple's MacBook AIR 2020, multiple launches have taken place in the past. If you have missed out on any, then you don't need to worry, as we are listing the new products in this article for you.
Nokia 5310 feature phone
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- MT6260A processor
- 8MB RAM, 16MB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Series 30+ OS
- VGA rear camera with LED flash
- 2G (900/1800), WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.9, micro USB
- 1200mAh removable battery
Nokia 1.3 Android 10 (Go edition)
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 display
- 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 10 (Go Edition)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery with 5w charging
Nokia 5.3
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 5MP wide-angle camera , 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 4000mAh with 10W charging
Nokia 8.3 5G
Key Specs
- 6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with miroSD
- Android 10
- Single / Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Sennheiser 350BT
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Superior wireless sound with deep dynamic bass
- AAC and AptX Low Latency
- 30hour battery life
- Intuitive controls including Virtual Assistant button
- USBC fast charging
Sennheiser 450BT
Key Specs
- Superior listening experience with JBL Pure Bass sound
- With Mic:Yes
- Battery life: 30 hrs
- Active Noise Cancellation: Blocks unwanted background noise
Samsung Galaxy A41
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- Octa-Core A12Z Bionic 7nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 8-core GPU and M12 motion coprocessor
- 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB variants
- iPadOS 13.4
- Rear Camera: Main wide Camera: 12MP, f/1.8 aperture, Secondary Ultra wide Angle: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter, Quad-LED True Tone flash,
- 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, f/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode
- Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash, SmartHDR
- Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio
- 4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
- 11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
- 12.9-inch - 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
Apple MacBook Air 2020
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 227 PPI Retina display with True Tone
- 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 (Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache) / 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz, with 6MB L3 cache) 10th-generation processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- 8GB 3733MHz RAM, 256GB /512GB SSD storage
- macOS Catalina
- Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad
- Stereo speakers, Wide stereo sound, Support for Dolby Atmos playback, Three-mic array with directional beamforming, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports for Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40Gb/s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s))
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0
- 49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery
Noise Shots Groove true wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Qualcomm aptX with environmental noise cancellation
- Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control
- Water-resistant (IPX7), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
- Round charging case with metallic finish
- Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
- Lightweight design at 4.5g per earbud, 65g with the case
- 40mAh battery offers 6 hours of standalone playback, 720mAh
- battery in the case offers 36 hours of total backup, USB Type-C charging port
Samsung Galaxy M21
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Vivo X30 Pro 5G
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera + 8MP + 32MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Reno3 4G
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
EQ8 Earbuds
Key Specs
- SUPERIOR SOUND AND POWERFUL BASS - The all new Qualcomm QCC 3020 chip and Bluetooth 5.0 delivers exceptional sound quality with quick and stable wireless connection.
- TUNED SOUND CURVE- Tuned with unique sound signature to handle all the highs, mids and lows, these earphones ensure that you don't miss any part or component of your music.
- SWISS DESIGN - Finely sculpted with impeccable precision, the EQ8 earbuds are sure to grab all the attention.
- LIGHTWEIGHT, COMFORT and SECURE FIT - We have perfected the ergonomics on the EQ8 earbuds for a comfortable secure fit. You can do whatever you want without worrying about losing your earbuds.
- MARATHON BATTERY - A single charge will keep your music on for 7 hours and the powerful 500 mAh rechargeable battery gives you extra 30 hours.
- WATERPROOF, SWEATPROOF AND DUSTPROOF - with IPX5 rating, these earbuds are perfect for any indoor or outdoor activity.
- ENC CVC 8.0 WIND CANCELLATION TECHNOLOGY - The recipient hears a clean, distortion free voice free from all background noise as if you were talking face to face.
Realme 6i
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Moto E6s 2020
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with 5W charging
Key Specs
- 43 / 50 /55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 500 nits (43″) / 550 nits (50, 55 and 65″) brightness
- Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali - 450 Dual-Core GPU
- 1.75GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 9.0, Chromecast built-in
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, IR, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port
- Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Hotkeys on Remote
- 30W Box Bottom Firing Speaker with Dolby Audio, DTS surround sound
Toreto Blast-209
Key Specs
- Blast wireless headphones have been engineered using ultra-soft leather material for your neck to provide you utmost comfort, while you enjoy your favourite songs.
- If you wish to listen to your music with some extra bass, Blast is all what you need. These stylish headphones give an extra punch to your favourite sound tracks with rich and strong bass.
- One of the amazing features of Blast headphones is that it switches off automatically when not in use. Other key features include easy control functions with play/pause/power button, call answer button, volume button as well as aux port.
- Just connect your Blast headphones with Bluetooth and you can enjoy wireless connection between your smartphone and headphone for the distance of upto 8-10m.
Motorola razr
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2510mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh
Key Specs
- 10W Qi wireless fast charging
- USB PD / QC 3.0 / QC 2.0
- 18W USB Type-C input (5V-3A, 9V-2A, 12V-1.5A)
- 18W USB Type-A output (5V-2.4A, 9V-2A, 12V-1.5A)
- 12-layer protective design against overheating, over current,
- short circuits and more
- Charging time: 4 hours with 18W charger, 6 hours with 10W charger
Nokia C2 Android Go Edition 4G phone
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
- 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor
- 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition
- Single / Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
47,749
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
7,600
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
15,100