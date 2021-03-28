Just In
Week 13, 2021 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 Pro, Moto G100, POCO F3, iQOO Z3 5G, Moto G50 And More
The global gadget market all over the world is sizzling with numerous product announcements. We have seen many tech brands come forward with their products of late. Especially, brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, Poco and others have launched their flagship devices for this year.For those who are unaware, OnePlus took the wraps off the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 9R.
Likewise, the much awaited Poco F3 was launched in the global markets. Besides these, we have the next-generation Amazon Fire TV stick, Xbox wireless controllers, Amazfit T-Rex Pro and much more. Without further ado, we have listed the devices that were launched in the week 13 of this year.
HONOR Pad 7
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1920×1200 pixel) FHD 224 PPI IPS display MediaTek Helio P22T MT8786
- Octa-Core processor with MG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with Magic UI 4.05MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 2MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 5100mAh (typical) battery
HONOR V40 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh (typical) / 3700mAh (minimum) with 66W Super Charge fast charging
Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz display, HDR 10+, 111% DCI - P3 color gamut, 1300 nits brightness, MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology
- Black Shark 4 - Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- Black Shark 4 Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- Black Shark 4 - 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Black Shark 4 Pro - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS3.1 + SSD Disk Array) storage, 12GB / 16GB with 256GB (UFS3.1 + SSD Disk Array) storage
- Android 11 with JoyUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano)48MP (4) / 64MP (4 Pro) rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
POCO F3
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)MIUI 12 based on
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera5G SA/NSA,
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
POCO X3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- [One Touch Control & Voice Assistant] With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls.Voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google Assistant
- [Passive Noise Canceling] These Truly Wireless earbuds can block out most of surrounding noises. You will be out of the street noise and get into the fantastic world of music with the sound quality
- Offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 24 Hours
- [IPX5 water resistant]- earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes.Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base
- [Monopod Feature] The earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music & take calls
Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen (2021)
Key Specs
- Latest generation of our best-selling Fire TV device - 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.
- Less clutter, more control - All-new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. All-new preset buttons get you to favorite apps quickly. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.
- Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
- Tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and many other Apps. Subscription fees may apply.
- What's free - YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, YuppTV and many more.
- Enjoy Full HD Picture quality and Dolby Atmos Audio. Mirror content from phone & laptop to the TV. Pair with compatible Bluetooth headphones.
- Alexa voice search - Easily search, play, pause, rewind, or forward content with just your voice. Simply say "Alexa, find comedies".
Amazfit T-Rex Pro with 1.3-inch AMOLED screen
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Tempered glass, anti-fingerprint coating
- RTOS operating system, compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later, iOS 10.0 or later
- Optical heart rate monitor (PPG), Blood-oxygen Saturation (Spo2) Measurement
- Sensors: 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometric altimeter
- OxygenBeats to measure blood oxygen levels
- Dust and Water Resistant up to 100 meters (10ATM), suitable for splashes, snow, showering, swimming, snorkeling, or non-high-speed watersports.
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS, GPS+BeiDou, GPS+Galileo
- MIL-STD 810G Compliance
- 100+ Sports Modes
- 390mAh battery with up to 18 days of battery life, 40 hours with continuous GPS use
boAt Airdopes 621
Key Specs
- Battery: Airdopes 621 offers a playback time of up to 5.5 hours in earbuds & 150 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in about 45 minutes
- Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS
- Driver Size: 6mm*2
- IP rating: IPX7
- ANC: NA
- No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud
- Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual, Catalogue, FAQ Card, Read Me Card
iQOO Z3 5G
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 96% NTSC Colour Gamut, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0Dual SIM (nano + nano)64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (Typical) battery
Moto G50
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSDHybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 1148MP rear camera + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G100
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with micrSDHybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 1164MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 4G - Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD5G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU
- Android 11 with MIUI 12Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4250mAh battery
Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- Digital Active Noise Cancellation
- Personal Sound via Skullcandy App
- Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life
- Wireless Charging Case
- Find your Earbuds with Tile
- Full Media Controls on Each Bud
Vivo X60 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz curved HDR10+ display with up to 1300 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU12GB LPDDR5 RAM
- 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh battery
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (X60) / 4200mAh (X60 Pro) battery with 33W fast charging
Realme 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 8
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
iQOO 7
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 105% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Watch
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen, scratch resistant sapphire glass
- Support for Android 6.0 or later
- 110+ Workout modes including automatic workout detection for jogging and running
- Shows metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.
- Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitance sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters+ IP68)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou
- 4GB storage for standalone music playback
- Microphone and speakers to attend calls
- 402mAh battery
OnePlus 9R
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
OnePlus 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
10,280
-
18,805
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000