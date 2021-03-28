Week 13, 2021 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 Pro, Moto G100, POCO F3, iQOO Z3 5G, Moto G50 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The global gadget market all over the world is sizzling with numerous product announcements. We have seen many tech brands come forward with their products of late. Especially, brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, Poco and others have launched their flagship devices for this year.For those who are unaware, OnePlus took the wraps off the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 9R.

Likewise, the much awaited Poco F3 was launched in the global markets. Besides these, we have the next-generation Amazon Fire TV stick, Xbox wireless controllers, Amazfit T-Rex Pro and much more. Without further ado, we have listed the devices that were launched in the week 13 of this year. HONOR Pad 7 Key Specs 10.1-inch (1920×1200 pixel) FHD 224 PPI IPS display MediaTek Helio P22T MT8786

Octa-Core processor with MG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with Magic UI 4.05MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

2MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE (Optional)

5100mAh (typical) battery HONOR V40 Lite Key Specs 6.57-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh (typical) / 3700mAh (minimum) with 66W Super Charge fast charging Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz display, HDR 10+, 111% DCI - P3 color gamut, 1300 nits brightness, MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology

Black Shark 4 - Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

Black Shark 4 Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

Black Shark 4 - 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Black Shark 4 Pro - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS3.1 + SSD Disk Array) storage, 12GB / 16GB with 256GB (UFS3.1 + SSD Disk Array) storage

Android 11 with JoyUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano)48MP (4) / 64MP (4 Pro) rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery POCO F3 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)MIUI 12 based on

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera5G SA/NSA,

Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery POCO X3 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds Key Specs [One Touch Control & Voice Assistant] With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls.Voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google Assistant

[Passive Noise Canceling] These Truly Wireless earbuds can block out most of surrounding noises. You will be out of the street noise and get into the fantastic world of music with the sound quality

Offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 24 Hours

[IPX5 water resistant]- earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes.Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base

[Monopod Feature] The earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music & take calls Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen (2021) Key Specs Latest generation of our best-selling Fire TV device - 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.

Less clutter, more control - All-new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. All-new preset buttons get you to favorite apps quickly. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote. Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and many other Apps. Subscription fees may apply.

What's free - YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, YuppTV and many more.

Enjoy Full HD Picture quality and Dolby Atmos Audio. Mirror content from phone & laptop to the TV. Pair with compatible Bluetooth headphones.

Alexa voice search - Easily search, play, pause, rewind, or forward content with just your voice. Simply say "Alexa, find comedies". Amazfit T-Rex Pro with 1.3-inch AMOLED screen Key Specs 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Tempered glass, anti-fingerprint coating

RTOS operating system, compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later, iOS 10.0 or later

Optical heart rate monitor (PPG), Blood-oxygen Saturation (Spo2) Measurement

Sensors: 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometric altimeter

OxygenBeats to measure blood oxygen levels

Dust and Water Resistant up to 100 meters (10ATM), suitable for splashes, snow, showering, swimming, snorkeling, or non-high-speed watersports.

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS, GPS+BeiDou, GPS+Galileo

MIL-STD 810G Compliance

100+ Sports Modes

390mAh battery with up to 18 days of battery life, 40 hours with continuous GPS use boAt Airdopes 621 Key Specs Battery: Airdopes 621 offers a playback time of up to 5.5 hours in earbuds & 150 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in about 45 minutes

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

Driver Size: 6mm*2

IP rating: IPX7

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual, Catalogue, FAQ Card, Read Me Card iQOO Z3 5G Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 96% NTSC Colour Gamut, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0Dual SIM (nano + nano)64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh (Typical) battery Moto G50 Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSDHybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 1148MP rear camera + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto G100 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with micrSDHybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 1164MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

4G - Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD5G - Octa Core with Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU

Android 11 with MIUI 12Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4250mAh battery Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds Key Specs Digital Active Noise Cancellation

Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life

Wireless Charging Case

Find your Earbuds with Tile

Full Media Controls on Each Bud Vivo X60 Pro+ Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz curved HDR10+ display with up to 1300 nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh battery Vivo X60 and X60 Pro Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (X60) / 4200mAh (X60 Pro) battery with 33W fast charging Realme 8 Pro Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE4500mAh (typical) battery Realme 8 Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery iQOO 7 Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 105% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus Watch Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen, scratch resistant sapphire glass

Support for Android 6.0 or later

110+ Workout modes including automatic workout detection for jogging and running

Shows metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.

Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitance sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters+ IP68)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou

4GB storage for standalone music playback

Microphone and speakers to attend calls

402mAh battery OnePlus 9R Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery OnePlus 9 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

