Week 14, 2020 Launch Roundup: Huawei P40, Galaxy A31, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Axon 11 And More

For instance, the Redmi Note 9S, which is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro meant for the Chinese market. Also, the company announced the Redmi K30 Pro was announced in its home market China.

Besides these, the Huawei P40 and other devices also went official. Furthermore, Xiaomi announced many devices in the European market.

Having said that, here we have listed some of the devices that were announced globally in the last week. Check out the list of launches that happened in the last week from below.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch has been announced with a 65-inch display with 4K HDR 10+, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space, Android 9 Pie, and voice remote control among other features.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G went official in Europe with a 6.57-inch display with FHD+ resolution, Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is the global version of Mi AirDots Pro 2. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, smart voice controls, dual microphones for ENC and more.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e smartwatch has been announced with 5ATM water resistance, a SpO2 sensor to monitor oxygen levels, ability to track 100 fitness modes, and a battery life of up to 14 days.

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, It uses a Kirin 990 5G SoC, triple cameras at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, an infrared sensor at the front within a punch-hole cutout.

HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+

HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ were also launched alongside the standard variant of the Huawei P40. The P40 Pro features a 6.58-inch OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Huawei P40+ is identical to the P40 Pro with a few minor differences such as 512GB of storage space, penta-lens camera setup at the rear.

Redmi Smart Display 8

Redmi Smart Display 8 is a smart speaker with an 8-inch touch-screen display. It comes with an in-built speaker that is covered with a mesh.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch

Redmi Smart TV Max is a 98-inch smart TV running Patchwall OS based on Android TV. There are ample connectivity options, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM and more.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 has been announced with a quad-camera setup at the rear, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 20MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi K30 Pro / K30 Pro Zoom Edition specifications

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage space, and more. There are quad cameras at the rear of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9S features a Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 4GB RAM. It went official in China as the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

ZTE Axon 11 5G

ZTE Axon 11 5G has been announced with Android 10, 128GB storage space, a Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G connectivity support, and quad cameras at the rear.